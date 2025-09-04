Met Office
Summer 2025: A regional breakdown
Summer 2025 has been marked by exceptional warmth, abundant sunshine, and persistent dry conditions across much of the UK.
While recent rainfall and unsettled weather have brought some relief, the impacts of prolonged dry spells remain significant, particularly in England, where rivers and reservoirs continue to show reduced water levels.
This article provides a detailed regional breakdown of the summer’s weather statistics and examines the ongoing drought situation, drawing on the latest data and forecasts.
National overview
The UK experienced a notably warm and sunny summer, while earlier in the year, all four nations recorded their warmest spring for mean temperature since records began in 1884, surpassing the previous record set in 2024. Sunshine hours were above average for all three summer months, and spring 2025 was the fourth sunniest overall for the UK, with only three others since 1910 recording higher sunshine totals.
Despite some wet spells, particularly in western Scotland and northwest England, rainfall overall was below average, and August was especially dry, with the UK receiving just 62% of its average rainfall for the month.
Regional breakdown
Scotland north
Scotland’s northern region saw an average maximum temperature of 17.28°C and a mean of 13.56°C. Sunshine hours were high at 401.8, but rainfall totalled 338.2 mm, 107% of the season's average, reflecting the region’s tendency for wetter conditions even during dry spells.
Scotland east
Eastern Scotland enjoyed slightly warmer conditions, with an average maximum temperature of 18.79°C and a mean of 14.32°C. Sunshine hours reached 506.9, while rainfall was lower at 224.6 mm, 83% of the season's average, making it one of the sunniest and driest areas in Scotland this summer.
Scotland west
Western Scotland recorded an average maximum temperature of 18.23°C and a mean of 14.43°C. Sunshine hours were 434.5, and rainfall was the highest in Scotland at 381.4 mm, 103% of the season's average, maintaining the region’s reputation for wet weather.
England east and northeast
This region experienced an average maximum temperature of 21.58°C and a mean of 16.70°C. Sunshine hours were outstanding at 597.6, while rainfall was relatively low at 128.6 mm, 62% of the season's average and contributing to ongoing drought concerns.
England northwest and north Wales
Northwest England and North Wales saw an average maximum temperature of 19.91°C and a mean of 15.90°C. Sunshine hours were 530.7, and rainfall was 278.2 mm, 94% of the season's average. This was higher than in the east but still below long-term averages for the region.
Midlands
The Midlands recorded an average maximum temperature of 22.77°C and a mean of 17.56°C, with sunshine hours reaching 627.4. Rainfall was limited to 112.0 mm, 56% of the season's average and underscoring the region’s contribution to England’s record-breaking warmth and dryness.
East Anglia
East Anglia stood out as the warmest and sunniest district, with an average maximum temperature of 24.02°C, a mean of 18.44°C, and 699.9 sunshine hours. Rainfall was just 102.7 mm, 62% of the season's average, making it one of the driest areas in the UK this summer.
England southwest and south Wales
Temperatures here reached an average maximum of 21.31°C and mean temperature 16.83°C, with 616.0 sunshine hours. Rainfall was higher than in the southeast, at 194.8 mm, 75% of the season's average and reflecting more unsettled conditions in the region.
England southeast and central south
This district experienced an average maximum temperature of 23.53°C and a mean of 18.15°C. Sunshine hours were the highest in the UK at 725.3, while rainfall remained low at 125.7 mm, 74% of the season's average and continuing the trend of warm, dry, and sunny conditions in southern England.
Drought impacts
Despite recent rainfall and forecasts of continued unsettled conditions into the weekend and next week, drought impacts in parts of the UK, particularly England, remain a concern. Water levels in rivers and reservoirs have been significantly reduced by prolonged dry weather and will take time to recover. Sustained rainfall throughout autumn and winter will be needed in some areas to restore water resources..
Persistent high-pressure systems since late February, have blocked Atlantic weather fronts, allowing dry conditions to dominate in many areas. While a gradual shift to wetter and windier conditions is expected later in the month, only prolonged rainfall over the coming months will restore water levels.
Summer 2025 will be remembered for its exceptional warmth, sunshine, and dryness. While recent rainfall has brought some relief, the impacts of drought remain a concern, particularly in England. Continued monitoring and further rainfall throughout autumn and winter will be essential to restore water levels and support agriculture, ecosystems, and communities across the UK.
