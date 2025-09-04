Met Office
Summer 2025 is the warmest on record for the UK
Provisional Met Office statistics confirm that summer 2025 is officially the warmest summer on record for the UK.
Analysis by Met Office climate scientists has also shown that a summer as hot or hotter than 2025 is now 70 times more likely than it would be in a ‘natural’ climate with no human caused greenhouse gas emissions.
The UK’s mean temperature from 1 June to 31 August stands at 16.10°C, which is 1.51°C above the long-term meteorological average. This surpasses the previous record of 15.76°C, set in 2018, and pushes the summer of 1976 out of the top five warmest summers in a series dating back to 1884.
Met Office scientist Dr Emily Carlisle recently said:
“Provisional Met Office statistics show that summer 2025 is officially the warmest on record with a mean temperature of 16.10°C, surpassing the previous record of 15.76°C set in 2018.
“The persistent warmth this year has been driven by a combination of factors including the domination of high-pressure systems, unusually warm seas around the UK and the dry spring soils. These conditions have created an environment where heat builds quickly and lingers, with both maximum and minimum temperatures considerably above average.”
1976, which had a mean temperature of 15.70°C, has now dropped out of the top five warmest summers since records began in 1884, leaving all five warmest summers having occurred since 2000.
The five warmest UK summers on record are now:
- 2025: 16.10°C
- 2018: 15.76°C
- 2006: 15.75°C
- 2003: 15.74°C
- 2022: 15.71°C
