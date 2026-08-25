Summer holiday Bwyd a Hwyl Food and Fun programme reaches one million places

This summer Bwyd a Hwyl Food and Fun entered its second decade, marking a major milestone with the programme reaching one million places being delivered, providing nutritious breakfasts and lunches alongside engaging activities for learners during the summer holidays.

What began as a pilot project led by Cardiff Council has grown into the national School Holiday Enrichment Programme, delivered in schools across Wales and coordinated by the Welsh Local Government Association (WLGA).

This summer, schemes once again operated in all 22 local authorities, with 384 schools participating and more than 16,000 places available each day. Supported by £5.85 million of Welsh Government funding, the programme promotes healthy living, enhances learner wellbeing, strengthens engagement between families, schools and communities, and helps ensure children and young people access positive experiences throughout the summer holidays. Activities and provision are delivered through both English and Welsh.

The continued success of the programme is driven by the commitment of local authority teams, school staff and partner organisations who work together each summer to deliver high-quality experiences for children and young people across Wales.

To celebrate the achievement of reaching one million places, the Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan visited Blenheim Road Primary School.

This year's theme, Legends (Chwedlau), invited learners to embark on a quest for a shield, inspiring a summer of creativity, discovery and adventure. Learners took part in a wide range of enriching activities reflecting local and national legends, both real and mythical, past and present.

Cabinet Minister for Education and the Welsh Language, Anna Brychan, yesterday said:

One million places to support learners has only been reached thanks to the hard work of the education and local authority workforce, who create an interesting programme for learners. Bwyd a Hwyl Food and Fun provides many benefits, including helping to build confidence, supports wellbeing and gives learners the chance to try new things and spend time with friends during the summer holidays in the familiar environment of their school. During my visit to Blenheim Road Primary School, it was clear to see how the programme benefits learners and how much they were enjoying themselves. The focus on food literacy was particularly welcome, as was the wealth of volunteering opportunities the programme offers local young people, to work alongside and learn from experienced youth and play leads.

Councillor Lis Burnett, WLGA Spokesperson for Education yesterday said: