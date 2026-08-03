Summer holiday savings start now with free buses for kids

The Summer Bus Fare Offer is part of the government's Great British Summer Savings scheme.

Under 16s can now travel on local buses for free this August to help tackle the cost-of-living

the recent announcement builds on the £2 bus fare cap which will save millions of people up to a third on the most popular form of transport

further measures such as cuts to VAT for children’s meals will help families get out and about this summer

Families wanting to visit museums, beaches and national parks can enjoy days out for less as free bus travel for kids came into force recently (1 August 2026).

As of Saturday until the end of August, under 16s will be able to travel on most local buses in England for free, giving families a helping hand with the cost-of-living over the school holidays.

Families will be able to enjoy days out for less as part of the government’s Great British Summer Savings scheme, which is also cutting costs on children’s menu meals at restaurants, children’s tickets for theatres and cinemas and tickets for everyone at attractions like adventure centres, theme parks and soft play.

There are thousands of brilliant attractions families can save money on this summer, such as theme parks, castles and hidden gems like wildlife watching in the Lakes.

Families can get free buses for kids to these incredible places across the UK, including:

the X46 from Hull to York for a spooky trip to The York Dungeon

hopping on the Carousel 37 from High Wycombe to see the deer in Windsor Great Park and visit Windsor Castle

taking the 54 bus from Leicester for an out of this world experience at the National Space Centre

the Coaster 12, Regency 28 or the Breeze 77 are local buses that will take you right to Brighton’s seafront for a day at the beach, exploring the lanes or going on the rides on Brighton Pier

the X1 and X11 from Norwich to Great Yarmouth for a wonderful day out at the Merrivale Model Village

for a day exploring the outdoors, the 23 or 24 bus from Birmingham to Woodgate Valley Country Park for pony trekking, cycling or visiting the sheep, pigs and goats at the Urban Farm

Europe’s longest bus route is included in the offer, meaning families can make the most of every minute of their journeys. The 11 service covers a 43km route and has been running around the outer circle of Birmingham for a 100 years. It connects to one of the world’s largest chocolate factories, Cadbury World in Bournville, where families can get discounted entry this summer.

Families will be able to save on thousands of routes across England on operators such as First Bus, Stagecoach and Go-Ahead.

See a list of bus routes included in the Summer Bus Fare Offer.

This support comes just days after the government announced it would cap bus fares at £2 from January – meaning millions of people will save a third on bus travel, helping people with the cost-of-living and giving people the breathing space they need.

Transport Secretary, Heidi Alexander recently said:

We’re giving families room to breathe from the cost-of-living squeeze. With free bus travel for 5 to 15-year olds and discounts on kids’ meals at restaurants, cinema tickets and theme parks, we’re helping people make the most of the time they have together for the school holidays. Not only are we lowering costs for the summer, the £2 bus fare cap will help all passengers get to where they need to for less.

James Murray, Financial Secretary to the Treasury and Paymaster General, recently said:

From soft play and theatres to fish and chip shops and cafes, England has thousands of world-class attractions and eateries that families shouldn’t have to miss out on this summer because of the cost-of-living squeeze. To provide families with some breathing space, getting the kids there by bus will be completely free from today for the rest of the month, and we’ve cut VAT on kids’ meals in restaurants and tickets to attractions, so this summer holiday is one to remember.

Rob Parkinson, Chief Executive of the Family Holiday Charity, recently said:

A family holiday or day out doesn’t start when we arrive at our destination, it begins with the journey. Travel should be filled with anticipation, but for many families the cost of getting out and about can make quality time together feel less accessible. We welcome the commitment that wherever possible children will travel for free on public transport this summer – and look forward to hearing how the Great British Summer Savings initiative has unlocked new experiences for families throughout the UK.

VisitEngland Director, Andrew Stokes, recently said:

It’s fantastic to see free bus travel for children as the summer holidays get underway, supporting families to get out and explore the outstanding attractions and destinations across England in a stress-free and environmentally friendly way. Whether enjoying a trip to our stunning seaside destinations, beautiful countryside or our vibrant city attractions, there is so much to discover during the summer across England. I know our tourism and hospitality businesses will be very pleased to see you.

To help families navigate the thousands of offers as part of Great British Summer Savings, the government has created a new interactive tool showing the best deals in your postcode allowing families to easily see the restaurants, theatres, museums and other attractions offering discounts over the summer.

Child fares typically cost between £1 and £2, however this summer 5 to 15-year olds will be able to travel for free on most local buses.

This builds on existing work to make buses better, with the Bus Services Act giving local leaders more control over their services, including protecting key routes from being axed, and £3 billion investment over the next 3 years improving services across the country.

Roads media enquiries

Media enquiries 0300 7777 878

Switchboard 0300 330 3000