Summer walking: What do the stats tell us?

Hundreds of thousands of walkers spent the summer enjoying Britain’s National Parks – according to new figures released by Ordnance Survey.

As winter approaches OS has taken a look back at Britain’s summer walking habits by analysing data captured in OS Maps.

Walkers, cyclists, joggers, and hikers who shared data in OS Maps app revealed exactly where the nation spent most of its time between June and August.

The National Parks proved incredibly popular, with over 110,000 routes followed there alone.

Top 10 most popular national parks

According to OS Maps app (Summer 2023):

National Park No. of routes followed 1. Lake District 35,853 2. Peak District 19,669 3. Yorkshire Dales 11,455 4. Snowdonia 8,528 5. South Downs 6,059 6. Cairngorms 5,714 7. North York Moors 5,509 8. Brecon Beacons 4,944 9. Loch Lomand & Trossachs 3,311 10. Dartmoor 3,305

The average length of a walk this summer was 14 kilometres (kms), while jogs were 20 kms, on-road cycles 58 kms, off-road cycles 40 kms, paddles 19 kms, and horse-riding hacks 17 kms.

In total the nation completed 17.8 million kilometres of activity through the summer months.

Top 10 most popular British mountains in 2023

Hikers had a busy summer enjoying ascending and descending mountains – particularly in the Lake District.

Data captured in OS Maps app showed the most popular climbs to summits which were defined as being above 2,000ft or 600 metres in elevation:

High Raise – Lake District Skiddaw – Lake District Kinder Scout – Peak District Helvellyn – Lake District Bowfell – Lake District Scafell Pike – Lake District Great Gable – Lake District Old Man of Coniston – Lake District Grisedale Pike – Lake District Cairn Gorm/Ben Macdui – Cairngorms National Park

Will nation stay active this winter?

With the clocks going back and temperatures now dropping, visits to the National Parks and mountain sides are predicted to drop throughout winter.