Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office recently (28 April 2026) summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom.
The Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom, in response to the Iranian embassy’s unacceptable and inflammatory comments on social media.
The Minister made clear that these actions and comments were completely unacceptable, and that the Embassy must cease any form of communications that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally.
Iran’s brutal and repressive regime will continue to be called out by the UK Government for its malign activities on UK soil, its reckless attacks against our allies in the Gulf, and its violence against its own people.
The UK Government is clear that protecting national security remains our top priority, and we will take all measures necessary to protect the British people.
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Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/summoning-of-the-iranian-ambassador-to-the-united-kingdom
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