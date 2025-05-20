Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom: FCDO statement

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom.

An FCDO spokesperson yesterday said:

Today, upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. His Excellency Seyed Ali Mousavi was summoned in response to three Iranian nationals charged under the National Security Act.

The UK Government is clear that protecting national security remains our top priority and Iran must be held accountable for its actions.

The summons follows this weekend’s announcement which stated that three Iranian nationals had been charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service.