Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom: FCDO statement
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom.
An FCDO spokesperson yesterday said:
Today, upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. His Excellency Seyed Ali Mousavi was summoned in response to three Iranian nationals charged under the National Security Act.
The UK Government is clear that protecting national security remains our top priority and Iran must be held accountable for its actions.
The summons follows this weekend’s announcement which stated that three Iranian nationals had been charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/summoning-of-the-iranian-ambassador-to-the-united-kingdom-fcdo-statement
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint donor statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza20/05/2025 16:20:00
Joint statement on behalf of 26 humanitarian partners on aid to Gaza and the proposal for a new aid delivery model.
All parties to conflict must reunite families and grant access to information on missing persons: UK statement at the UN Security Council19/05/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (15 May 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.
UK reaffirms commitment to UN peacekeeping operations as Minister announces new funding for programmes19/05/2025 12:27:00
More than 250 personnel from the UK Armed Forces are deployed to locations such as Cyprus and Somalia, working to reduce the threat of violence.
First Foreign Secretary visit to Pakistan since 2021 as UK pushes for fragile ceasefire to become durable peace16/05/2025 16:25:00
Visit underscores need to maintain peace and regional security
A UN-facilitated political process can deliver lasting peace, stability and security for Libya: UK Statement at the UN Security Council16/05/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
Report by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan: UK Statement, May 202516/05/2025 11:25:00
Ambassador Holland yesterday welcomed the work of the OSCE Office amid a challenging financial backdrop.
UK welcomes talks in Istanbul and calls on Kremlin to end the bloodshed: UK statement to the OSCE15/05/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland welcomes talks in Istanbul and urges Russia to end the bloodshed in Ukraine and show it is serious about peace or face further sanctions.
UK convenes European partners in London to continue collective action against "once-in-a-generation" security threat13/05/2025 15:10:00
The Foreign Secretary yesterday (12 May 2025) hosted Foreign Ministers of the Weimar+ group at Lancaster House for critical talks on repelling Russian aggression and bolstering European security.