Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
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Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom: FCDO statement
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom in response to two individuals being charged on suspicion of providing assistance to a foreign intelligence service.
An FCDO spokesperson yesterday said:
Today, upon instruction from the Foreign Secretary, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom was summoned to the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. His Excellency Seyed Ali Mousavi was summoned by the Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer.
The summons follows the recent charging of two individuals, one Iranian national and one British-Iranian dual national, under the National Security Act, on suspicion of providing assistance to a foreign intelligence service.
National security remains our top priority, and we take threats posed by Iran and those who do its bidding extremely seriously. This government will take all measures necessary to protect the British people, including exposing Iran’s reckless and destabilising actions at home and abroad.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/summoning-of-the-iranian-ambassador-to-the-united-kingdom-fcdo-statement--3
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