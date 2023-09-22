Sunak axes energy efficiency plans for rented homes

Plans which would see landlords pay up to £10,000 per property for energy efficiency improvements have been axed by the Prime Minister.

A consultation on the proposals, which would introduce a Minimum Energy Efficiency Standard rating of C for rented homes, closed in 2021, with landlords left in limbo since then as to what changes would be required and when.

In a statement issued on gov.uk the Govenment said it would, 'scrap policies to force landlords to upgrade the energy efficiency of their properties, but instead continue to encourage households to do so where they can'.

The NRLA, reiterating its commitment to energy efficient homes, said it is vital the Government now develops a comprehensive plan to ensure the private rented sector gets the support it needs, along with a clear timescale for change.

Chief Executive Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the NRLA, recently said:

"The NRLA wants to see all properties as energy efficient as possible. However, the uncertainty surrounding energy efficiency policy has been hugely damaging to the supply of rented homes. "Landlords are struggling to make investment decisions without a clear idea of the Government's direction of travel. “It is welcome that landlords will not be required to invest substantial sums of money during a cost-of-living crisis when many are themselves struggling financially. However, ministers need to use the space they are creating to develop a full plan that supports the rental market to make the energy efficiency improvements we all want to see. "This must include appropriate financial support and reform of the tax system which currently fails to support investment in energy efficiency measures.”

The NRLA is seeking more detail from Government and will keep members informed of any further updates.