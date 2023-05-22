Monday 22 May 2023 @ 10:10
Think Tanks
Sunday Times Rich List shows tax reform 'more urgent than ever' says IPPR

Dr George Dibb, head of the centre for economic justice at IPPR, responded to the latest Sunday Times Rich List

"While a rising number of households on the lowest incomes simply cannot pay their bills, the fact that a few of the UK’s richest people have seen dips in their wealth is outweighed by the growth in combined wealth of the 171 billionaires.

“Sky-high energy bills have fed into record profits for oil firms, who have passed this directly to those lucky enough to be shareholders, funnelling higher bill payments by everyone into the wealth of the richest.

“It’s more urgent than ever to address rising inequality in our economy: income from wealth should be taxed at the same rate as income from work, and we must ensure everyone benefits from a growing economy, not just a lucky few.

“That means aligning rates of income tax, capital gains tax, and tax on dividends. It’s also time for a fair, proportional property tax to replace the regressive system of council tax. And it’s long past time to ditch non-dom status.”

Dr George Dibb is available for interview

CONTACT 

Liam Evans, senior digital and media officer: 07419 365334 l.evans@ippr.org 

NOTES TO EDITORS 

IPPR has previously argued for: 

IPPR has also argued for a windfall tax on the excess profits of companies extracting oil and gas

IPPR is the UK’s pre-eminent progressive think tank. With more than 40 staff in offices in London, Manchester, Newcastle and Edinburgh, IPPR is Britain’s only national think tank with a truly national presence: www.ippr.org

Original article link: https://www.ippr.org/news-and-media/press-releases/sunday-times-rich-list-shows-tax-reform-more-urgent-than-ever-says-ippr

