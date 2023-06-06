Sunny week ahead

It will stay fine and dry for the vast majority of us this week with high pressure continuing to dominate much of the country.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Paul Gundersen, said:

“As with last week, the sunniest and warmest weather will be to the west of the UK with cooler, cloudier conditions persisting in the east for the next few days. The cloud will push inland across the country overnight, burning back to the east coast by day. “Cloud amounts may vary day to day which will affect the feel of the weather in some areas. There is a small risk of an isolated shower across northern areas on Wednesday.”

The East / West split is expected to continue through the rest of the week. Eastern coasts staying generally cooler than average, while many parts of the west see rather warm weather. There are some indications the centre of the high pressure dominating our weather could move eastward as we head through the second half of this week allowing winds to turn south easterly and draw in warm air from near continent. The weather could become hotter, and more humid, possibly reaching mid-to high twenties Celsius in places, particularly in the south, by the weekend. This brings a risk of scattered showers or thunderstorms in the South West later on Friday and into Saturday, although such developments are currently somewhat uncertain.

Whilst dry settled weather is enjoyed by some it does increase pollen levels, which are currently high across the south of the UK, with a slight respite further north where levels are low to moderate.

Click here for the full press release