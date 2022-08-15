Super Sponsor Scheme assists more than 10,000 Ukrainians

Second passenger ship to provide additional accommodation.

The Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme has now offered sanctuary to 10,056 displaced people from Ukraine to travel to safety in Scotland, far exceeding the original commitment to host 3,000 people.

The total number of people from Ukraine offered a place in Scotland through the Super Sponsor Scheme and the UK Government Homes for Ukraine scheme with individual sponsors is more than 13,000 – representing 16.5% of the total UK population share to date.

To accommodate more displaced Ukrainians whose visas have been approved under the Super Sponsor Scheme, the Scottish Government has chartered a second passenger ship, M/S Ambition, to be located in Glasgow. The ship, which is due to be fully operational by September, will provide accommodation for up to 1,750 people with the same level of facilities and support currently available to those in Edinburgh.

Minister with Special Responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray yesterday said:

“The Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme has now enabled more than 10,000 people to come to Scotland following the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Unfortunately, there is currently no end to the war in sight. We are firmly focused on supporting displaced people from Ukraine who are seeking sanctuary in Scotland as they flee the war in their homeland. “Following the arrival of the M/S Victoria I – which has been well received by people on board – the Scottish Government is chartering a second passenger ship – the M/S Ambition – which will be located in Glasgow from early September. This will further enhance our ability to provide safe and secure accommodation for those who need it. “We are getting close to capacity for the temporary accommodation currently available, particularly across the Central Belt. While areas like Glasgow and Edinburgh are more familiar to Ukrainians, we are encouraging everyone arriving here to consider other areas across Scotland, especially as we see more visas being issued. We can guarantee that anyone arriving here will receive a warm welcome from communities across the country, keen to provide support and open their homes. “As a humanitarian crisis requiring a whole-of-Scotland response, the Scottish Government continues to work closely with local councils and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities to ensure those displaced people who are already here, and those who have applied and are granted permission to travel, will be safe, secure and supported for as long as they need.”

Background

The latest published data on the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme including the Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme.

Based on figures published 11 August, Scotland has received the following shares of visa applications, issued visas and arrivals:

Applications – Scotland (SG + Private) 29.0% Visas issued – Scotland (SG + Private) 27.4% Arrivals – Scotland (SG + Private) 16.5%



The data shows as at 11 August there were:

13,257 total arrivals with a Scottish sponsor, of which 10,056 have come under the Super Sponsor Scheme

33,900 visas issued under the Super Sponsor Scheme

A Parliamentary Question and answer to provide an update on its arrangements for welcoming displaced people from Ukraine through the Super Sponsor scheme has been published online.