Super strength nail glue leaves girl with lifelong health issues

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is issuing a stark warning to the public about extremely potent and dangerous nail glues which could leave users with skin irritation, redness, blistering or even burns to the skin.

These nail glues are being promoted to consumers that use false nails on social media platforms. These products often come with no ingredient labelling or instructions and pose a serious risk to members as the strength and possible side effects are unknown.

Nail adhesives and nail glue are commonly used to apply artificial nails or nail art. They are readily available, but some come with health and safety risks, especially if they are not used properly. However, nail adhesives often contain ethyl cyanoacrylate or other acrylates, which can cause skin irritation, redness or even blistering if someone is sensitive to these substances. In addition, repeated use can weaken natural nails and aggressive removal methods can cause lasting damage to the nail plate. There is a further risk of fumes from the adhesive which can irritate the respiratory system, especially in poorly ventilated spaces, not to mention the risk of infection if applied on damaged nails.

In one truly terrifying case featured recently on the TV series Rip-Off Britain,12-year-old Chloe from Kent was left with horrible injuries after buying a false nail set from online marketplace Temu. During application, the nail glue was accidentally knocked over and got onto Chloe’s hands. The young girl said she had “never felt pain like that before” and that it was “very sharp and stinging”. By the following day, the skin on Chloe’s hands had badly blistered, and after seeking medical attention it transpired that the nail glue had burnt through to the nerve endings and Chloe was sent to a specialist burns unit for treatment. Skin from her thigh was used to replace the burnt skin on her hands. Thankfully, the surgery was a success, but Chloe will always have scars and might never regain full feeling in her hands.

Kerry Nicol, External Affairs Manager at CTSI, said: “Parents are being faced with an extreme amount of social pressure to allow their children to have the latest beauty treatments, which are not intended or suitable for children. Parents will often look for safer choices for their younger children who want to have acrylic nails fitted and be like their peers. There is complete logic in opting for stick on nails that are easily applied and temporary, but what parents are not aware of is that not all products sold online are safe. In Chloe’s case that decision had devastating consequences resulting in any parents’ worst nightmare”.

“Raising awareness about these type of unsafe cosmetics sits as part of our broader #CostofBeauty campaign that has been launched to highlight the danger and risk to consumers. We want consumers to be able to make informed choices when buying cosmetic products, which can often come with hefty price tags.”

CTSI is now urging the public to:

Do not buy nail glue online from unknown sellers

Buy nail glue or any other related products from reputable retailers

Report any unsafe products to Trading Standards via consumer helplines

Richard Knight, CTSI Lead Officer for Cosmetics and Beauty, said: “False nail glues contain necessarily strong chemicals in their safe form, but the risk to the health of consumers becomes intolerable if the disreputable manufacturer has not safety assessed the formulation and has not listed ingredients or provided clear warnings and instructions for the home user. The safest option is to go to a professional nail technician who should use only safe adhesives and who will accurately apply the glue without risking accidental damage to the skin.”

Gill Furniss, Chair of All-Party Parliamentary Group on Consumer Protection said: “The rise in unregulated and unsafe beauty products is deeply worrying - especially when young people are being exposed to serious risks in the pursuit of impossible standards. I fully support the Chartered Trading Standards Institute’s ‘Cost of Beauty’ campaign and will be pushing for stronger regulation and enforcement to protect vulnerable consumers. Nobody should have to gamble with their health in the name of beauty - especially when the result could be permanent scarring, blindness, or lifelong injury. Online marketplaces like Temu must be held to account - their inaction is putting people at risk, and it’s time they faced the same responsibilities as reputable high street retailers.”

Caroline Larissey, Chief Executive of the National Hair & Beauty Federation, said: “As professionals, we have a responsibility that extends beyond providing exceptional services - we must also be educators and advocates for our clients' safety. The CTSI's Cost of Beauty campaign addresses a critical issue we're seeing more frequently: consumers risking their health with dangerous DIY treatments in an attempt to save money. When it comes to advanced nail treatments such as nail art, it's essential to choose a qualified and experienced professional. Trained nail technicians understand how to use products safely and effectively, ensuring both the quality of the finish and the health of the natural nail. Our members across the UK have witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences of at-home treatments gone wrong, from chemical burns from lash kits to severe nail infections. I urge all hair and beauty professionals to take a moment with each client to discuss the real costs of cutting corners - because true beauty should never compromise safety. Cutting corners can lead to poor results or even long-term damage - professional expertise makes all the difference. By supporting this campaign and sharing CTSI's excellent resources, we can protect our clients and our sectors reputation for professional excellence.”

We urge consumers in England and Wales to report any suspicious cosmetic products or if they have experienced any adverse reactions after using a product to Trading Standards immediately by calling the free Citizens Advice Consumer Helpline on 0808 223 1133. In Scotland, contact Advice Direct Scotland on 0808 164 6000, or if in Northern Ireland, call Consumerline on 0300 123 6262.

