HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Super-complaint about the length of police investigations into sexual offences
The super-complaint submitted by the Centre for Women’s Justice has been assessed as eligible for investigation.
It is about the length of police investigations into sexual offences.
Read more about this super-complaint
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
