Superfast, ultrafast and gigabit capable broadband infrastructure - Open Market Review January 2025: outcome report

A report summarising the outcome of the January 2025 Open Market Review into current and planned broadband infrastructure across Scotland. The outcome supports the planning and prioritisation of public interventions and minimises the risk of disrupting commercial plans.

Introduction and Background

The January 2025 broadband Open Market Review ran from 22 January 2025 to 24 February 2025.

The Scottish Government requested that suppliers submit their broadband infrastructure plans, confirming where gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure currently exists or is planned to be built in Scotland over the next 3 years.

We have now completed evaluating all submissions received and issued formal responses to all suppliers who submitted information over the course of this exercise, including the subsidy control classification treatment of their existing and/or planned qualifying broadband infrastructure.

Details on the classification system of Gigabit White, Grey, Black and Under Review and methodology can be found in section 3 of this document.

Further information on the Open Market Review (OMR)/Public Review (PR) process and how we reach our conclusions can be found in the Subsidy Control Guidance document.

Click here for the full press release