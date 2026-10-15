Scotland Office
|Printable version
Superfast, ultrafast and gigabit capable broadband infrastructure - open market review - September 2025: outcome report
A report summarising the outcome of the September 2025 Open Market Review into current and planned broadband infrastructure across Scotland. The outcome supports the planning and prioritisation of public interventions and minimises the risk of disrupting commercial plans.
September 2025 Open Market Review into Superfast, Ultrafast and Gigabit Capable Broadband Infrastructure in Scotland Outcome Report
Introduction and Background
The September 2025 broadband Open Market Review ran from 12 September 2025 to 13 October 2025.
The Scottish Government requested that suppliers submit their broadband infrastructure plans, confirming where gigabit-capable broadband infrastructure currently exists or is planned to be built in Scotland over the next 3 years.
We have now completed evaluating all submissions received and issued formal responses to all suppliers who submitted information over the course of this exercise, including the subsidy control classification treatment of their existing and/or planned qualifying broadband infrastructure.
Details on the classification system of Gigabit White, Grey, Black and Under Review and methodology can be found in section 3 of this document.
Further information on the Open Market Review (OMR)/Public Review (PR) process and how we reach our conclusions can be found in the Subsidy Control Guidance document.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/publications/september-2025-open-market-review-superfast-ultrafast-gigabit-capable-broadband-infrastructure-scotland-outcome-report/
Latest News from
Scotland Office
Scottish Businesses Take India Trade Deal To Market13/10/2026 12:05:00
Scotch, salmon and other products are set to gain new opportunities to sell in India thanks to a UK Government trade mission.
Scottish Animal Welfare Commission: welfare of animals as sentient beings - activity review 202608/10/2026 15:05:00
Review of Scottish Government activity affecting the welfare of animals, as sentient beings, by the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission (SAWC).
Defence spending with Scottish industry rises above £2.5 billion25/09/2026 10:05:00
Record breaking investment is fuelling reindustrialisation across Scotland.
UK Government backs Scottish life sciences with US partnership11/09/2026 13:05:00
Scotland’s position at the forefront of healthcare innovation to be strengthened thanks to a new Scotland-Massachusetts Bio-Bridge.
£52 million released to Scotland's regional leaders03/09/2026 16:30:00
Part of the UK Government's commitment to empowering local communities to create jobs and growth by spreading power throughout the country
Big win for Scotch whisky as US tariffs are lifted27/07/2026 15:12:00
Whisky products will have zero tariffs in the US.
Historic tariff-free Scotch whisky shipment bound for United States27/07/2026 12:12:00
Boost for whisky producers as tariffs removed for shipments bound for US
Commonwealth Games return to Glasgow with UK Government backing24/07/2026 17:10:00
Secretary of State Douglas Alexander joined His Majesty The King, Her Majesty The Queen and the Prime Minister at the 2026 Opening Ceremony.