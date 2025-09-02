Supermarket staff receive industry leading pay rise as Minister celebrates businesses going above and beyond to support their workers

Employment Rights Minister visits an Aldi supermarket in Watford following the retailer's decision to make its staff the best paid in the UK.

Store assistants at Aldi to receive a big pay boost from today as the retailer becomes among the first to pay at least £13.02 per hour to all staff.

Minister visits store to celebrate businesses putting money back in the pockets of working people in line with the government’s Plan for Change.

Move builds on existing steps to support around 3 million working people and their families through April’s minimum wage increases, including record rises for younger workers.

One of the UK’s leading supermarkets has introduced a big pay boost for its store assistants today as Aldi becomes the first supermarket to pay staff over £13 per hour.

The move builds on Aldi’s status as the only retailer to offer all workers paid breaks, worth approximately £1,425 per year for the average store colleague and demonstrates how forward-thinking businesses are recognising that good pay and strong rights are key factors in retaining and increasing productivity in their workforce.

During a visit this morning to Aldi’s branch in Watford, Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders joined workers and executives in celebrating this latest investment by Aldi, a decision which demonstrates how businesses can lead the way in Making Work Pay. The Minister discussed the contribution this, and other businesses increasing pay, will have on raising living standards across the country alongside the government’s Plan for Change.

Aldi’s new minimum rate of £13.02 nationwide, rising to £14.35 within the M25, and increasing to £14.66 with length of service, is above the recently uplifted National Living Wage of £12.21 per hour. This will also be paid to staff regardless of age, a move in step with the government’s ambition to end discriminatory age bands which allow 18-20 year olds from being paid less than their older peers, and the Low Pay Commission is to consult on removing following its new remit.

Employment Rights Minister Justin Madders yesterday said:

Paying workers a good wage isn’t just the right thing to do; it creates a strong workplace culture and saves businesses money through better productivity and staff retention. Our Plan for Change has already put thousands back in the pockets of workers through our increases the minimum wage, and it’s great to see businesses like Aldi going above and beyond to deliver higher pay that truly shows how they value their workforce.

The changes to the National Minimum Wage come as part of the plan to Make Work Pay, working alongside the Employment Rights Bill to deliver the biggest uplift to workers’ rights in a generation.

15 million, or half of all, workers are set to benefit from new entitlements such as improved access to flexible working, the end of exploitative zero hours contracts through a right to guaranteed hours, and day one rights to sick pay, parental leave and protection against unfair dismissal.

Giles Hurley, Chief Executive Officer of Aldi UK and Ireland, yesterday said:

Our colleagues are at the heart of our success, and we’re committed to ensuring they are fully rewarded for the outstanding work they do. This higher than planned pay rise is part of our promise to never be beaten on pay.

The Minister’s visit underscores the government’s commitment to working with the millions of businesses that recognise the value of investing in their workforce and supporting employees with fair pay that reflects the hard work they put in every day.

NOTES TO EDITORS