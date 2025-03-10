Supervised toothbrushing – LGA comment

Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board commented on the launch of a national programme of supervised toothbrushing for 3 to 5-year-olds in early years settings – including nurseries and primary schools - in most deprived areas of England

“We are pleased to see new funding for supervised toothbrushing, which is an evidence-based and cost-effective intervention proven to improve children’s oral health.

“This investment will help address health inequalities by supporting children in the most deprived areas to develop positive brushing habits, preventing tooth decay and reducing the need for hospital treatment.

“This funding builds on the excellent work already being done by many councils up and down the country to improve children’s oral health.

“The flexibility in how the funding can be used is particularly appreciated, allowing councils to tailor programmes to best meet local needs. Councils are committed to playing their part in improving children’s oral health and reducing inequalities.”

Supervised toothbrushing for children to prevent tooth decay