Supply and demand inbalance must be addressed to support rental market

In the wake of a new report by the Resolution Foundation on rent levels across the UK’s private rented sector, the NRLA has provided its response to the key findings.

The research reveals how figures gathered by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicate that rents have risen, on average, by 15 per cent since January 2022. Further research from the report show how rents are set to rise substantially across the PRS over the coming year.

Responding to the report’s key conclusions, NRLA Chief Executive Ben Beadle, yesterday said:

“Rising rents are a result of a range of factors. Whilst wage growth plays a role, a key driver is the imbalance between supply and demand. “As the report highlights, an increasing number of people at all stages of their life now rely on the private rented sector. However, with demand far outstripping available supply, there are an average of 15 prospective tenants chasing every rented property, double the pre-pandemic level. “The impact of rising interest rates and tax increases should not be downplayed. 82% of buy-to-let loans are interest only and the number of buy-to-let mortgages in arrears more than doubled in the final quarter of 2023 compared to the year before. The Institute for Fiscal Studies has said that: “the more harshly that landlords are taxed, the higher rents will be”. “Ultimately, a healthy rental market is one in which there is a supply of rented housing to meet ever growing demand. Ministers need to act to support the sector by developing pro-growth tax measures to deliver this.”

