Supply Chain Security in Practice – Real-world strategies from techUK members

Securing supply chains is a shared responsibility - one that requires collaboration across procurement, security, engineering and operations teams alike.

techUK members from across industry, this playbook brings together practical insights, real-world case studies and proven strategies to help organisations of all sizes start building stronger, more resilient supply chains. From SMEs navigating third-party risk for the first time to large enterprises managing deep-tier dependencies, this guide is designed to meet organisations where they are — and help them take the next step. At a time when the UK's national and economic resilience depends on the integrity of our supply chains, the tools and experience to act are right here.

Whatever your sector or starting point, this playbook is built to help you move from asking "where do we begin?" to building genuine, lasting resilience across your supply chain.

Inside, you will find practical lessons and proven strategies from organisations already tackling these challenges, covering: