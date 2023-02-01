WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
Support and investment needed for adaptation - LGA responds to Climate Change Committee report
Cllr David Renard, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to the Climate Change Committee report “Investment for a well-adapted UK”
“As leaders of local communities, it is councils in our cities, towns and rural areas who will drive the collective action required to address the climate emergency.
“The dangers highlighted by this report, including flooding, drought, heatwaves, and infrastructure damage will vary around the country, and councils will be critical to prepare services, people and places.
“Councils need support and investment now to help close the gap between the changing climate and our readiness for it - the costs of inaction is far greater.
“As part of the third National Adaptation Plan, the Government should engage councils to shape a policy, delivery and investment framework that enables place-based action on adaptation.”
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Penalties must act as deterrent for fly-tipping – LGA responds to annual fly-tipping statistics01/02/2023 11:20:00
Cllr David Renard, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the annual fly-tipping statistics for England for 2021/22
‘Local leaders key to addressing hidden unemployment’ - LGA response to Centre for Cities Outlook 2023 report01/02/2023 10:20:00
Mayor Marvin Rees, Chair of the Local Government Association’s City Regions Board responds to the Centre for Cities’ Outlook 2023 report, which suggests that UK unemployment rates could be three times higher than official figures due to economic inactivity
TUC accuses government of trying to “keep MPs in the dark” over scope of new anti-strikes Bill01/02/2023 09:20:00
The TUC has recently (Monday) accused the government of trying to “keep MPs in the dark” over the scope of its new anti-strikes legislation.
TUC slams "full-frontal assault” on the right to strike as ministers “steamroller” strikes bill through Commons31/01/2023 16:40:00
Rishi Sunak’s government has launched a “full-frontal assault” on the right to strike, the TUC has today said – as the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill was “steamrollered” through the Commons without proper scrutiny or consultation.
Audit Scotland - Welcome improvements made at ethical standards body, but significant challenges remain31/01/2023 13:10:00
The body that investigates complaints about MSPs and councillors has made improvements to address serious failings at the organisation. However there remain significant challenges.
Councils warn of ‘alarming’ pressures on households this winter – LGA responds to ONS winter pressure data31/01/2023 09:25:00
Cllr David Baines, Vice-Chair of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responds to data from the Office for National Statistics showing that around a quarter of adults were struggling to stay warm in the last month
Afganistan: UNICEF deputy executive director Omar Abdi's remarks at un press breifing31/01/2023 09:20:00
In addition to [requesting the repeal of] the ban [on female humanitarian workers at national and international NGOs from working across Afghanistan] we have requested and advocated for the full inclusion of girls and women in public life, and especially in public secondary education and tertiary education.
TUC welcomes civil liberties’ groups condemnation of ministers’ attack on the right to strike30/01/2023 13:25:00
The TUC has today (Monday) welcomed an open letter penned by 50 civil liberties organisations and rights groups slamming the government’s new anti-strikes bill as an attack on the fundamental right to strike.
UNICEF calls for the protection of all children amidst increased violence in the state of Palestine and Israel30/01/2023 12:25:00
“UNICEF is alarmed by the latest escalation of violence that has left many children dead and injured in the State of Palestine and Israel. All children are entitled to special protection under international human rights law, and all their rights including the right to life and protection must be upheld at all times.