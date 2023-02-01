Support and investment needed for adaptation - LGA responds to Climate Change Committee report

Cllr David Renard, environment spokesperson for the Local Government Association responded to the Climate Change Committee report “Investment for a well-adapted UK”

“As leaders of local communities, it is councils in our cities, towns and rural areas who will drive the collective action required to address the climate emergency.

“The dangers highlighted by this report, including flooding, drought, heatwaves, and infrastructure damage will vary around the country, and councils will be critical to prepare services, people and places.

“Councils need support and investment now to help close the gap between the changing climate and our readiness for it - the costs of inaction is far greater.

“As part of the third National Adaptation Plan, the Government should engage councils to shape a policy, delivery and investment framework that enables place-based action on adaptation.”

