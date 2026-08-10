Welsh Government
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Support available for farmers as dry weather continues
Farmers and growers facing another period of dry weather can access practical support available to help them cope.
- capital grants available for boreholes, water harvesting and ventilation
- temporary derogations available for farmers in the Sustainable Farming Scheme and farmers delivering preparatory scheme contacts
- guidance available on animal welfare in extreme weather
Agriculture is highly vulnerable to heatwaves and dry conditions, which can reduce yields, damage grasslands, threaten livestock welfare and place increasing pressure on water resources.
While today’s conditions are difficult, research shows that future generations will be farming in much more challenging conditions because of climate change, making early adaptation essential.
The Capital Production and Efficiency grant is now open, and farmers can apply for funding towards climate adaptation measures such as boreholes, water harvesting equipment, and ventilation systems including fans for cattle housing.
Farmers who have entered the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) or delivering preparatory scheme contacts, who may be struggling to meet requirements because of the weather, are encouraged to apply for a temporary derogation via their RPW online account, including photographic evidence showing the condition of the crop. Given the exceptional conditions this year, requests will be looked at favourably and responded to promptly.
The Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability, Llyr Gruffydd, said:
We recognise the pressures facing farmers and growers during prolonged dry weather conditions, including impacts on livestock, crops, and farm businesses.
That's why we want farmers to know about the support available, whether through our Capital Grants scheme, or the flexibility on offer under the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
“We’ve announced more than £1bn this Senedd term to support sustainable agriculture, and, through our Water Reform Programme, we will take full control of water in Wales, now and for future generations.”
Farmers with concerns about animal welfare should seek immediate advice from their vet. Practical guidance on caring for farm animals and horses in extreme weather is available on our website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/support-available-farmers-dry-weather-continues
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