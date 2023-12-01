Sport England
Support available for flood-damaged facilities
Our Small Grants Programme is now open to applications for storm relief funding from organisations in the areas most affected
We’ve updated the criteria for our Small Grants Programme and will again be accepting applications from organisations who have been impacted by the recent storms and flooding.
The available funding will be focused on those areas most badly affected, and we’ll prioritise sports and activities that need to return quickly.
Spring and summer sports, or where activity is not scheduled to take place for several weeks, will be a lower priority.
Who can apply?
The Small Grants eligibility criteria will apply to organisations seeking storm relief funding. Organisations applying will need to confirm they have any relevant permissions required to carry out the work.
Previous recipients of emergency funding from us for flood or storm damage that are now applying again will need to show the steps they have taken to mitigate against further damage.
Applicants will need to submit evidence of damage which is directly attributable to the recent flooding (October / November 2023). Please upload photographs with your application.
Applicants will also need to show why the damage couldn’t be covered by their insurance policy.
As part of our commitment towards our collective net zero ambitions, applicants should explain how, as an organisation, they are attempting to reduce energy usage, promote responsible travel and reduce waste.
What can funding be used for?
We can fund emergency costs to help restore sports facilities and activity venues. Examples include:
- skip hire to remove sediment and rubbish
- minor electrical works to restore power
- decontamination works or clearing of blocked drains
- cleaning work to get showers and changing rooms back up and running
- securing buildings.
Is there anything you won’t fund?
The funding is only designed to help with the initial clear up to enable activity to resume. We won’t fund the following costs:
- Loss of stock
- replacement of damaged equipment
- loss of income
- goods or services valued in-kind (you'll be required to provide evidence of expenditure)
- any routine maintenance or repairs resulting from everyday wear and tear
- any expenditure coverable by insurance
- football facilities – any funding request for projects that include football will need to clearly show they are a multi-activity facility.
What other help is available?
Additional advice and information which may help your organisation deal with environmental factors is available here.
Find out more and apply : Small Grants Programme
