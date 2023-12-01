Support available for flood-damaged facilities

Who can apply?

The Small Grants eligibility criteria will apply to organisations seeking storm relief funding. Organisations applying will need to confirm they have any relevant permissions required to carry out the work.

Previous recipients of emergency funding from us for flood or storm damage that are now applying again will need to show the steps they have taken to mitigate against further damage.

Applicants will need to submit evidence of damage which is directly attributable to the recent flooding (October / November 2023). Please upload photographs with your application.

Applicants will also need to show why the damage couldn’t be covered by their insurance policy.

As part of our commitment towards our collective net zero ambitions, applicants should explain how, as an organisation, they are attempting to reduce energy usage, promote responsible travel and reduce waste.

What can funding be used for?

We can fund emergency costs to help restore sports facilities and activity venues. Examples include:

skip hire to remove sediment and rubbish

minor electrical works to restore power

decontamination works or clearing of blocked drains

cleaning work to get showers and changing rooms back up and running

securing buildings.

Is there anything you won’t fund?

The funding is only designed to help with the initial clear up to enable activity to resume. We won’t fund the following costs:

Loss of stock

replacement of damaged equipment

loss of income

goods or services valued in-kind (you'll be required to provide evidence of expenditure)

any routine maintenance or repairs resulting from everyday wear and tear

any expenditure coverable by insurance

football facilities – any funding request for projects that include football will need to clearly show they are a multi-activity facility.

What other help is available?

Additional advice and information which may help your organisation deal with environmental factors is available here.