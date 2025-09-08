Scottish Government
Support for 880,000 pensioners this winter
Pension Age Winter Heating Payments to begin in November.
This winter at least 880,000 pensioners across Scotland are set to receive Pension Age Winter Heating Payment to help with heating their home.
From November, eligible people of State Pension age will get a payment between £101.70 and £305.10 depending on their circumstances. Most people will receive their payment automatically – no action is needed.
For pensioners with a taxable income of over £35,000, the payment will be taken back through the tax system during 2026/27.
People can choose to opt out of receiving the payment by completing the online form on the MyGov website by 10 October 2025.
An eligibility checker has also been created to help people find out how much they are likely to receive.
Social Justice Secretary, Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“At least 880,000 pensioners in Scotland are estimated to benefit from the payment. And with the recent announcement on increasing energy costs, this could be a valuable lifeline for older people in Scotland.
“We are committed to treating people with the dignity, fairness and respect they deserve. Our approach supports those most in need. The Scottish Government will continue to ensure older people get the financial help they need, this winter or any winter.
“It is also important to highlight that most people don’t need to do anything – they will automatically receive the payment if eligible.”
Background
Social Security Scotland will send a letter to everyone who will receive a payment. Subject to Parliamentary approval, payments will start from November 2025 and continue throughout the winter.
The Scottish Fiscal Commission have forecast that around 1.055 million payments will be made in winter 2025-26, with the number of payments recovered estimated to be 169,000. Fiscal Update: August 2025
Pension Age Winter Heating Payment replaces Winter Fuel Payment in Scotland and will be delivered by Social Security Scotland.
Pensioners set to receive the payment will have been born on, or before, 21 September 1959 and living in Scotland during the qualifying week which is Monday 15 September to Sunday 21 September 2025.
How much people will get paid will depend on:
- their age
- the age of anyone they live with who is also eligible for Pension Age Winter Heating Payment
- if they receive certain benefits from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) as a joint award
- if they live in residential care
Social Security Scotland will send the payment to the same account as an individual’s State Pension, or any Social Security Scotland benefit received.
An online eligibility checker has been created to help people find out how much they are likely to receive through Pension Age Winter Heating Payment. You can access the calculator and further information at Pension Age Winter Heating Payment - mygov.scot
A small number of people will need to apply, these include people who have deferred their state pension or are a couple with a joint award for Pension Credit, Income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance (JSA), Income-related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA), Income Support or Universal Credit and the main person getting that benefit is under State Pension age. Find out more on this at Pension Age Winter Heating Payment – mygov.scot
The online form to opt out of the payment will be available until Friday 10 October 2025. Opt out of the payment – mygov.scot
For pensioners with a taxable income of over £35,000, His Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) will take it back during 2026/27.
Find out more on Pension Age Winter Heating Payment at Pension Age Winter Heating Payment – mygov.scot
The public should beware of scams around winter heating payments. Social Security Scotland will not request any personal information to be shared via email or text message.
