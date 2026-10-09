Support for bereaved families

Raising awareness of help available this Baby Loss Awareness Week

Social Security Scotland is highlighting the financial support available to families that have lost a baby this Baby Loss Awareness Week (9 – 15 October 2026).

Families that already receive qualifying benefits can apply for additional support if they have experienced a stillbirth or have lost their baby after being born.

Bereaved families may be able to access Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment to help relieve financial pressures if their baby has died. In addition, Funeral Support Payment is available to help cover the costs of a baby’s funeral.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Shirley-Anne Somerville, said:

“Losing a baby can have a devastating impact on families. During a time where parents should be able to grieve the loss of their infant, many are faced with added financial pressures that can make their loss even harder to process.

“This Baby Loss Awareness Week, I am letting families know about the package of financial help the Scottish Government offers to help ease some of those strains, giving parents the chance to mourn without added financial worries.”

An estimated 1 in 4 people in the UK experience pregnancy or baby loss. Social Security Scotland recognises the profound impact loss can have on families and is committed to providing support to clients and colleagues.

Social Security Scotland’s Deputy Director of People and Place, Nicola Rudnicki, added:

“We understand that losing a baby is one of the hardest experiences a family can face. For families looking to apply for support, our teams are specially trained to manage bereavement cases with compassion and respect, meaning our clients can speak to our colleagues knowing they will be treated with dignity.

“We are also proud to have signed Miscarriage UK’s Pregnancy Loss Pledge, recognising that every loss matters and reaffirming our commitment to creating a supportive and understanding environment for those affected by pregnancy and baby loss.”

Rowena Pailing, Director of Bereavement Support Services, Community and Volunteering, Sands commented:

"Baby loss has a huge emotional impact. It can also have a financial impact. At Sands, we hear from families who may be struggling because of their employment situations, or who are concerned about funeral costs. We would encourage anyone who loses a baby to check whether they are eligible for financial help from Social Security Scotland."

Background

Baby Loss Awareness Week (9 – 15 October 2026) brings people together to create a supportive space to share their experiences about pregnancy and baby loss. The awareness week also marks the annual Wave of Light memorial on 15 October where families around the work are invited to light a candle at 7pm in remembrance of all babies that have died too soon.

Sands is the charity speaking up about pregnancy and baby loss, saving babies’ lives and supporting bereaved families.

Miscarriage UK’s latest figures from March 2026 estimate that 1 in 4 pregnancies in the UK end in loss. To find out more about the research, visit: Miscarriage UK research report – March 2026 | Miscarriage UK

Eligibility

Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment

Families can apply for the Best Start Grant Pregnancy and Baby Payment for their baby who was stillborn or died after they were born. People can apply from the end of the 24th week of pregnancy to six months after the baby’s birth date. If the baby was born before 24 weeks, people are eligible to apply up to six months after their birth date.

For more details on Best Start Grants, eligibility and how to apply, visit: Best Start Grant and Best Start Foods - mygov.scot

Funeral Support Payment

In Scotland, local authorities cover the burial or cremation costs for babies, children and young people aged 17 and under. The payment can help towards:

funeral costs

your travel costs

document costs

medical costs.

People can apply for Funeral Support Payment up until six months after the date of the funeral.

For more details on Funeral Support Payment, eligibility and how to apply, visit: Funeral Support Payment - mygov.scot