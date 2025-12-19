Support for carers

Cash grants will support short breaks.

Around 3,000 more parent carers who look after disabled or seriously ill children will be able to take a break from their caring routine thanks to increased investment.

They will receive cash grants to help finance a short break, like a day out or time away with their loved ones, after an additional £1.1 million was given to Family Fund, a charity supporting parents who look after disabled and seriously ill children.

Taking the total number of short breaks supported by the Scottish Government up to more than 8,500 in 2025-2026, the cash grants will go to those who originally applied for financial assistance but were unsuccessful due to high demand.

Recognising their selflessness over the festive period and throughout the year, Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Unpaid carers are the unsung heroes of so many people’s lives. They go above and beyond to provide comfort and dignity for thousands of people, and they do so with pride.

“But it can also be a demanding and tiring responsibility. I am proud that we are supporting more parent carers to look after themselves, helping them to reset with a short break away from the day-to-day routine of caring.

“They show dedication, love and support, not just over the festive period, but every single day. They have my utmost respect and gratitude for the work that they do.”

Family Fund previously supported Yunus, 46, who is a Livingston-based father of four, to take his family to Blackpool last year.

Yunus had stopped working in cyber security to become a full-time, unpaid carer for his daughter, Arya, 5.

She suffered from Acute Lympoblastic Leukaemia, a cancer in blood cells, which her dad described as “hell on earth.”

Arya rang the bell last Christmas, marking the end of her treatment. Now, she receives regular health checks and is doing well aside from minor side effects from treatment.

Yunus also cares for his wife and his son with autism.

He said:

“The support that organisations like Family Fund provide people facing the circumstances I have is invaluable.

“You never expect the worst to happen to your own family, but when it does, it’s crucial that help is available.

“I am so proud of my daughter and of my entire family.

“Being able to take a short break brought some light back to our lives during one of the toughest periods for my wife, my children, and myself. I’m pleased the Scottish Government is helping to make that a reality for many others.”

Background

Take a Break Scotland is a voluntary sector short break grant scheme for parent carers of disabled or seriously ill children and young people aged 0-17. The aim of the scheme is to improve unpaid carers’ quality of life, health and wellbeing by providing cash grants to help them access a short break from the day-to-day routine of caring. Carers can use Take a Break Scotland grants flexibly to help meet their interests and circumstances. Family Fund administer Take a Break Scotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

This £1.1 million investment takes total Take a Break Scotland funding up to £.3.3 million this year.

Take a Break Scotland is part of the Scottish Government funded voluntary sector Short Breaks Fund. This received a £5 million funding boost this year, taking total investment to £13 million.

There are around 694,000 unpaid carers, including 27,000 young carers under the age of 18, in Scotland.