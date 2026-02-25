Support for clients of PM Law

We are acting to support customers with applications submitted by PM Law and its affiliates. The group, which handled conveyancing for home buyers and sellers, was closed suddenly on 2 February 2026 without warning. We recognise the unusual and unfortunate circumstances that many customers now find themselves in.

Land registration can be complex and we strongly recommend that any customers affected by the closure of PM Law and its affiliates appoint new legal representation as soon as possible to progress their applications.

However, in cases where customers do not appear to have new legal representation yet, we will write directly to as many of them as possible about their applications (correspondence would normally go to their legal representative). We cannot guarantee we will be able to reach everyone due to the limited and variable nature of customer contact details provided to us by the firm, but we will do our utmost to reach as many as we can.

If you need help finding a new solicitor, the Law Society’s Find a Solicitor website is a good starting point. Simply enter your postcode to find law firms near to you and then select the relevant work type, such as conveyancing.

You can make an application to reclaim money held by a firm the SRA has intervened in, including PM Law and its affiliates. For more information about how to apply, see: SRA /FAQs for consumers of legal services / Solicitors Regulation Authority.

Further information for anyone affected by the closure of PM Law and its affiliates is available from Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) at: SRA / Information for clients, employees and creditors of PM Law / Solicitors Regulation Authority

Frequently asked questions

What is HM Land Registry doing to identify the affected applications?

We are currently identifying all applications lodged by PM Law Group, following which we will review their current status and progress. We will then write directly to the customer/client of the intervened firm, if we have been informed of their contact details, to advise them of any outstanding queries. For those applications which do not have outstanding queries, we will aim to progress and complete them where possible.

How do I check if my application was uploaded?

You can ask us whether your application was uploaded by PM Law Group. Just use our contact form and provide:

the property address, or

the title number

What if my application was uploaded by PM Law?

Some applications were sent to HM Land Registry using our portal - an online system used by conveyancing firms including PM Law Group. Documents that PM Law uploaded cannot be accessed by the appointed Intervention Agent (Gordons LLP) or any other representative. They can only be accessed by HM Land Registry.

What if my application wasn’t uploaded?

HM Land Registry has identified all PM Law Group applications sent to us, including those submitted by other methods. We can confirm whether we hold your application if you contact us.

No matter how your application was submitted, the same process applies:

We will send the completed documents directly to you if we have your contact details.

If not, they will be sent to the appointed Intervention Agent (Gordons LLP) to forward on.

What happens to completed registration documents?

If we have completed the registration for your property, we will send the final documents directly to you, as long as we have your contact details. If we cannot find your contact details, we will send the documents to the appointed Intervention Agent (Gordons LLP) to pass them on.

What will HM Land Registry do if we need more information about your application?

If we need more information from you, we will write to you, as long as we have your contact details. We will explain what you need to send us. Land registration rules can be complicated. If you are not sure what to do, we recommend you ask a new solicitor for help.