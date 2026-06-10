Scottish Government
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Support for Coalsnaughton residents
Immediate assistance for Clackmannanshire Council.
First Minister John Swinney has confirmed a package of up to £1 million will be provided to Clackmannanshire Council to support residents affected by ground movement in the Coalsnaughton area.
The money will ensure the local authority can cover expenses it has incurred as a result of its emergency response, including temporary housing, welfare and staffing costs.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“I was grateful to hear from the residents of Coalsnaughton last week about the situation they have been placed in and understand the considerable stress this is causing.
“As residents will be out of their homes for at least eight weeks while the Mining Remediation Authority (MRA) carries out its investigations, this £1 million package will allow Clackmannanshire Council to provide support for them during this time.
“Ministers will continue to ensure the UK Government is pressing the MRA to expedite its investigations as quickly as possible to prevent further disruption to people’s lives.
“The Scottish Government is working closely with Clackmannanshire Council to support residents.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/support-for-coalsnaughton-residents/
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