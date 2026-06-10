Support for Coalsnaughton residents

Immediate assistance for Clackmannanshire Council.

First Minister John Swinney has confirmed a package of up to £1 million will be provided to Clackmannanshire Council to support residents affected by ground movement in the Coalsnaughton area.

The money will ensure the local authority can cover expenses it has incurred as a result of its emergency response, including temporary housing, welfare and staffing costs.

First Minister John Swinney yesterday said: