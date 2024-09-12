Support for community energy generation

£1.5 million towards renewable energy projects.

Communities across Scotland, including groups in the Hebrides, Shetland and Arran are to benefit from a share of £1.5 million Scottish Government funding aimed at supporting community renewable energy generation projects.

A total of 19 community groups from across Scotland, including groups in Eigg, Bressay, Tiree, Fair Isle, Barra and Arran, will share funding from the Community Energy Generation Growth Fund. This will support them to develop their own renewable energy projects, including installing wind turbines and solar panels to meet local needs.

The organisations will also be able to earn money from their projects by, for example, selling the excess energy generated back to the grid.

The fund forms part of the Scottish Government’s Community and Renewable Energy Scheme (CARES), which to date, has awarded more than £65 million in funding to over 900 renewable projects across the country.

The pilot scheme will inform longer-term support for community-owned energy generation projects through CARES.

Acting Minister for Climate Action, Alasdair Allan said: “I am pleased the fund has provided support to so many locally owned energy generation projects – particularly those in our island communities.

We are fully committed to ensuring that all areas of Scotland are able to thrive and contribute to a growing sustainable economy and renewable projects like these will help reduce energy costs, generate revenue and help drive Scotland’s transition to net zero.

“It is crucial that communities are at the heart of Scotland’s ambition to become a renewable energy powerhouse – and this fund helps to ensure that they can lead and benefit from this era defining transition.”

Director of Eigg Electric Labhaoise McKenna said: "Eigg Electric is delighted to be a recipient of the Community Energy Generation fund. As a pioneer of community energy generation, we value this support to help us to plan for and further develop our renewable system.

"This fund will help us build a more resilient island community and help us on our journey to 2030 carbon net zero."

