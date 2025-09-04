Support for defence companies involved in Israel halted

“In the face of genocide, there can be no ‘business as usual’” – First Minister.

New awards of public money to defence companies involved with Israel will be halted, First Minister John Swinney announced yesterday as he set out a package of new economic, humanitarian and diplomatic measures in response to the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

As the death toll in Gaza passes 63,000, the First Minister reiterated his concern at genocide unfolding in Gaza. He set out a package of measures including:

New awards of public money will be paused to defence companies whose products or services are provided to countries where there is plausible evidence of genocide being committed by that country, including Israel.

Instructing relevant delivery bodies such as Scottish Enterprise where possible to not provide support for trade between Scotland and Israel.

£400,000 to Kids Operating Room to establish the Gaza HOPES Field Readiness Hub – a rapidly deployable hospital in Gaza to provide essential surgical, maternity and paediatric services.

£600,000 to the UNOCHA led Humanitarian Fund for the Occupied Palestinian Territories to provide life-saving health services, food and nutrition assistance, emergency shelter, water and sanitation, protection services, education support and cash for families.

Calling for the UK Government to recognise the State of Palestine, withdraw from the existing Free Trade Agreement with Israel, end all military cooperation with Israel while the war continues, and prohibit the import of goods produced in illegal settlements.

In light of Russia’s invasion of and continued war against Ukraine the Scottish Government will lift the restriction previously applied to the use of public support for the production of munitions. This will not be available to companies which fail to demonstrate that their products are not involved militarily with Israel or other countries implicated in genocide.

The First Minister said:

“The situation in Gaza is a man-made humanitarian catastrophe. We must confront this crisis with urgency, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to accountability.

“This Government has consistently and unequivocally condemned the terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas. We have joined the international community in demanding the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

“But I share the concerns of other countries and international leaders that a genocide appears to be unfolding in Gaza. The legal determination of genocide is the responsibility of international courts. But, governments must act now.

“Defending our country – defending our continent – is a duty of government.

“Anyone watching the ongoing war in Ukraine would, I hope, recognise the reality of the importance of defence. Indeed, the invasion shows we live in a world in which our national security faces much greater and more immediate threats.

“In recognition of that changed international landscape, the Scottish Government will lift the restriction we have applied on the use of support for the production of munitions.

“But, in the face of genocide, there can be no ‘business as usual’.

“We are instructing relevant delivery bodies where possible not to provide support facilitating trade between Scotland and Israel.

“We will pause new awards of public money to defence companies whose products or services are provided to countries where there is plausible evidence of genocide being committed by that country. That will include Israel.

“Any defence company seeking support from the Scottish Government will have to demonstrate that its products are not involved militarily with Israel.

“And Scotland will directly address humanitarian need. We have a long history of helping those in desperate need and we will not be found wanting now. I can announce that we will provide £400,000 to establish the Gaza HOPES Field Readiness Hub in Scotland.

“We will also donate £600,000 to the UNOCHA led Humanitarian Fund for the Occupied Palestinian Territories which will provide life-saving health services, food and nutrition assistance, emergency shelter, water and sanitation, protection services, education support and cash for families, ensuring aid reaches those most at risk.

“We have also committed to providing medical support for up to 20 injured children from Gaza and expect the first arrivals along with their families in mid-September.

“We are witnessing a humanitarian disaster of historic proportions. And yet, the bombs continue to fall.

“The world cannot wait for a final court ruling before acting. The signs are clear. The alarm has been raised.

“The bombs and rockets must stop. Humanitarian aid must flow.

“The international community, including the UK Government, must recognise a Palestinian state as the first step towards peace and a two-state solution. A solution where the peoples of both Israel and Palestine can live side-by-side in peace and security.

“Acknowledging that we are witnessing the signs of genocide brings with it a responsibility to act. The people of Scotland expect no less of us.

“Scotland will always raise her voice in favour of peace and humanity.”

Background

Situation in Gaza: First Minister's statement - gov.scot

List of actions:

The First Minister has asked the UK Government to:

withdraw from the UK-Israel Trade and Partnership Agreement, which commits both sides to respecting human rights obligations, in light of the Israeli Government’s actions

prohibit the import of goods produced in Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory

set out the UK’s plans for ensuring that the implementation of the Strategic Defence Review does not support Israel, and for an end to all defence exports to Israel

end all military cooperation with Israel while the war continues

strengthen sanctions against those complicit in illegal settlements, and impose sanctions on the members of the Israeli security cabinet who are complicit in the horrors facing civilians in Gaza City

join South Africa’s case at the International Court of Justice and commit to implementing the International Criminal Court arrest warrants

facilitate the evacuation of injured children from Gaza for treatment in Scotland

urgently review what other steps the UK Government must take in view of the UK’s duty in international law to respond appropriately when a situation involving a serious risk of genocide arises

