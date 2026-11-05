Support for families at risk of homelessness

£2 million funding boost for housing payment scheme.

A scheme helping low-income households avoid homelessness will receive an additional £2 million this year.

The Discretionary Housing Payment scheme provides direct financial support to low-income households struggling with housing costs and helps people to retain their tenancy in the rented sector.

The additional funding takes this year's investment in the scheme to a record £117 million. This will help an estimated 100,000 households in Scotland sustain their tenancies. The scheme is the main way the Scottish Government mitigates the impacts of the UK Government’s ‘bedroom tax’ and benefit cap.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and Housing Shirley-Anne Somerville said: