Scottish Government
|Printable version
Support for families bereaved by deaths in custody
Independent advocacy service launched.
A free independent advocacy service has been launched to support families who have lost loved ones in prison custody.
Advocacy workers will offer practical and emotional support that is trauma-informed and tailored to the needs of each family. This will include helping bereaved families to understand and navigate the processes that can follow a death in custody, including fatal accident inquiries.
The service, provided by independent advocacy organisation AdvoCard, was developed with input from those who have experienced such a loss.
Justice Secretary Neil Gray said:
“Every death in custody is a tragedy, and my thoughts are with the families affected. Keeping people safe in our prisons continues to be a top priority.
"For families who have lost a loved one in prison custody, shock and grief can be compounded by the investigations, legal processes and inquiries that follow. These can be complex and distressing, and no one should have to face them alone.
"This new free independent advocacy service will guide families through each step and make sure their voices are heard. I am grateful to the families who courageously shared their experiences and helped to shape the service so that others facing the same loss can get the support they need."
Susan McGregor, whose brother died in prison custody, said
"As well as the heartbreak of losing my brother, we did not know what would happen next and then we were faced with complicated reviews and legal processes, which just added to the grief.
“I am pleased that with the launch of the AdvoCard service, other families in a similar position will be able to access support to help guide them through all this."
AdvoCard CEO Arlene Astley said:
"We support families through what can often be complex processes, including Deaths in Prison Learning and Audit Reviews (DIPLAR), NHS Significant Adverse Event Reviews and Fatal Accident Inquiries.
“Our dedicated advocacy workers offer one-to-one support, helping families understand these processes, to have their voices heard, and to access the information and support they need throughout their journey.’
Background
The advocacy service is for families and next of kin of people who have died in prison custody in Scotland.
You can refer yourself, or be referred by the Scottish Prison Service, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, NHS Scotland, Police Scotland, or another organisation supporting you. Phone: 0808 196 3525 Email: advocacysupport@advocard.org.uk Online: www.advocard.org.uk Post: AdvoCard, Duncan Place Resource Centre, 4 Duncan Place, Leith, EH6 8H
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/support-for-families-bereaved-by-deaths-in-custody/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Devolved governments urge action on delayed Hughes report response12/11/2026 12:05:00
Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish Ministers write to UK Government.
Evaluation of the Scottish Mentoring and Leadership Programme: Final Report12/11/2026 10:05:00
SMLP supports care-experienced and disadvantaged young people through MCR Pathways mentoring and Columba 1400 leadership. The evaluation found improved confidence, attainment, school retention and post-school outcomes, with MCR providing strong value for money.
Scotland backs human and disability rights in climate action11/11/2026 12:05:00
£375,000 to help most vulnerable people affected by climate change.
Avian Influenza Prevention Zone10/11/2026 15:05:00
Following an increase in detections of avian influenza (bird flu) in wild and captive birds, the Chief Veterinary Officer for Scotland has declared Scotland-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading amongst poultry and other captive birds.
Record number of Scottish babies breastfed10/11/2026 13:05:00
Seven in 10 babies in Scotland are now breastfed after birth, the highest levels since records began, with new figures showing the greatest increases in the most deprived areas of the country.
£2 million to back Global South leadership on loss and damage10/11/2026 10:05:00
Funding backs frontline countries to lead their own solutions.
Scotland’s first drug-checking service opens09/11/2026 13:05:00
Scotland’s first local drug-checking service in Glasgow has opened its doors.
Supporting entrepreneurial talent06/11/2026 09:10:00
Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart contract extension.