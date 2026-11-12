Support for families bereaved by deaths in custody

Independent advocacy service launched.

A free independent advocacy service has been launched to support families who have lost loved ones in prison custody.

Advocacy workers will offer practical and emotional support that is trauma-informed and tailored to the needs of each family. This will include helping bereaved families to understand and navigate the processes that can follow a death in custody, including fatal accident inquiries.

The service, provided by independent advocacy organisation AdvoCard, was developed with input from those who have experienced such a loss.

Justice Secretary Neil Gray said:

“Every death in custody is a tragedy, and my thoughts are with the families affected. Keeping people safe in our prisons continues to be a top priority. "For families who have lost a loved one in prison custody, shock and grief can be compounded by the investigations, legal processes and inquiries that follow. These can be complex and distressing, and no one should have to face them alone. "This new free independent advocacy service will guide families through each step and make sure their voices are heard. I am grateful to the families who courageously shared their experiences and helped to shape the service so that others facing the same loss can get the support they need."

Susan McGregor, whose brother died in prison custody, said

"As well as the heartbreak of losing my brother, we did not know what would happen next and then we were faced with complicated reviews and legal processes, which just added to the grief. “I am pleased that with the launch of the AdvoCard service, other families in a similar position will be able to access support to help guide them through all this."

AdvoCard CEO Arlene Astley said:

"We support families through what can often be complex processes, including Deaths in Prison Learning and Audit Reviews (DIPLAR), NHS Significant Adverse Event Reviews and Fatal Accident Inquiries. “Our dedicated advocacy workers offer one-to-one support, helping families understand these processes, to have their voices heard, and to access the information and support they need throughout their journey.’

Background

The advocacy service is for families and next of kin of people who have died in prison custody in Scotland.

You can refer yourself, or be referred by the Scottish Prison Service, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, NHS Scotland, Police Scotland, or another organisation supporting you. Phone: 0808 196 3525 Email: advocacysupport@advocard.org.uk Online: www.advocard.org.uk Post: AdvoCard, Duncan Place Resource Centre, 4 Duncan Place, Leith, EH6 8H