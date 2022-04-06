Support for fishing businesses and coastal communities

Next round of funding announced.

The latest round of awards from the first year of the Marine Fund Scotland (MFS) has provided fishing businesses and marine organisations in coastal communities with £7.4 million in funding.

Overall, around £14 million has been awarded to date in 2021/22 across a range of projects, including supporting young fishers to enter the industry, enhancing sustainable aquaculture, protecting the marine environment and supporting Scotland’s coastal communities with improved infrastructure and facilities.

In this latest round, vessel access at Macduff harbour slipway will be improved with an award of £102,000. The investment is part of wider improvements to ensure Macduff Harbour is a fully operational and thriving port which serves both the fishing industry and the local community.

North East Fishermen's Training Association were awarded funding of £14,700 to purchase safety training equipment including life jackets and survival suits as well IT equipment. The organisation has up to 1,000 spaces on certified training courses each year.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon yesterday said:

“I am delighted for those organisations and individuals whose applications were successful in this and previous rounds. “We are investing in Scotland’s seafood sectors, creating and maintaining jobs and livelihoods, while also helping to protect Scotland's marine environment. “Future Marine Fund Scotland awards will play a key role in supporting the sustainable development of our Blue Economy outlined in the Vision document I launched last week. “We will continue to use the limited funding we do have to deliver maximum effect through the Marine Fund Scotland, but will also continue to press the UK Government to respect devolution of marine funding and recognise the size and importance of Scotland’s marine sectors.”

The full list of awards can be found here: https://www.gov.scot/policies/marine-and-fisheries-grants/grants-awarded/