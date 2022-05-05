Innovation Agency
Support for healthcare innovators
A support progamme is to be launched to help innovative small companies forge links with the health and social care sector.
The Excel in Health series of events will offer expert guidance to small and medium-sized enterprises whose products and services could help the NHS and social care sector deliver better care.
The series of nine events runs from 11 May to 29 June and is organised by the Innovation Agency’s Enterprise and Growth team, which has exceptionally broad experience in linking creative small companies with health and social care organisations that could benefit from their innovations.
The free sessions are for small and start-up companies and entrepreneurs based in the North West Coast – the Liverpool City Region, Cheshire, Lancashire and South Cumbria.
The programme will help individuals navigate the complex health and social care system and help them get to grips with new priorities. The sessions will be a mix of online and in-person at Sci-Tech Daresbury.
Session themes include: understanding the NHS landscape, developing a value proposition, driving sustainability and an introduction to data.
Indi Singh, the Innovation Agency’s Commercial Programme Manager for Cheshire, said: “Experience tells us there are a lot of innovative small companies in our region with innovations that could help colleagues in the health and care system and deliver better outcomes for patients.
“The challenge for these companies is they don’t know where to start in trying to contact the system. That’s where we can help – we can help open doors and put people in touch with decision-makers.
“The Excel in Health programme will make people better equipped for dealing with the NHS and the social care sector.”
The sessions are delivered as part of the Health Matters programme, funded by the European Regional Development Fund, which offers support to small companies including ‘real-world’ academic validation of products and services.
For full details of the Excel in Health programme and to register visit our events page.
