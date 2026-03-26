Support for households using heating oil and LPG

Details of emergency fund confirmed

Households struggling with the rising cost of oil and Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) for heating will be able to apply for £300 of support with their bills from 1 April.

The Scottish Government’s Emergency Heating Oil Scheme will be available to users of both heating oil and LPG who are struggling with recent price increases. Payments will be made directly to suppliers, where possible, to help qualifying households to place an order.

The scheme, which will be administered by Advice Direct Scotland, is envisaged to run for up to six months with two opportunities to apply during that period. It will focus on low income households, including those in receipt of means-tested social security, but will also be open to applications from other people who have unavoidable additional heating needs and may face hardship including people with disabilities or those at risk of self-rationing fuel.

Housing Secretary Màiri McAllan said:

“We know that the sudden rise in heating oil and LPG prices due to global events has come as a shock to many people, particularly in rural and island areas.

“Last week the UK Government announced just £4.6 million of support for Scotland. This was insufficient so we are more than doubling it to £10 million. Given the urgency of the situation as a result of the ongoing conflict in the middle east, I can confirm that the support in Scotland will be open to applications from next week.

“This represents an immediate response by the Scottish Government to the present crisis and will ensure help is provided as quickly as possible to those in greatest need.

“However, the conflict in Iran remains volatile and its ongoing impact on energy prices is hard to predict. If such high prices continue the UK Government must step up to provide further, fully funded support, and bring into force long-awaited regulation for this sector to protect consumers.

“The First Minister has already made clear that providing support for consumers affected by the current price spikes must form a central part of the UK Government’s response to this crisis and I echo his call for the Prime Minister to convene an emergency 4 Nations’ Heads of Government council.”

Andrew Bartlett, Chief Executive of Advice Direct Scotland, said:

"We are pleased to support this fund which is designed to help low‑income and vulnerable households across Scotland.

“We’re working quickly with the Scottish Government to get this scheme operational to get help to the people who need it most.

“Full details of how and where to apply will be released shortly – and we remain available to provide energy advice to anyone who needs it in the meantime.”

Background

More details of eligibility criteria and how to apply will be made available via Advice Direct Scotland as soon as possible.

Around 7% of households in Scotland rely on oil or LPG, with rural and island areas disproportionately affected. It is estimated that approximately 142,000 Scottish households use heating oil and around 27,000 use LPG.