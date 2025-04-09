Support for innovative products and new firms part of new FCA work programme

In the first year of its new strategy, the FCA will be a smarter regulator, support growth, help consumers and fight crime.

The FCA will make it easier for firms to test innovative products and support new firms applying for regulatory approval as part of its work programme for 2025-2026.

Every firm that uses the FCA's Regulatory Sandbox to safely test innovative products will be provided with an authorisation case officer from the start. This will help the right firms get authorised and bring innovative products and services to market faster. Since it was introduced in 2016, 195 firms serving UK consumers have been accepted into the FCA’s regulatory sandbox.

The FCA's pre-application support service, which provides extra support for firms seeking regulatory approval, is also now extended to all wholesale, payments, and cryptoasset firms. This will encourage firms in these sectors to set up in the UK to fuel growth, exports and job creation, while maintaining standards. In the last year alone, the FCA has supported 80 wholesale firms via pre-application meetings.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, yesterday said:

“We're committed to being a smarter regulator - one that supports growth, helps consumers and fights crime. Our annual work programme details what we will deliver to achieve these goals. And today, we’re setting out how we’ll go further to help firms that want to join our markets with greater support for the application process and to test innovative products.”

Making it easier for firms to innovate and grow

To spearhead growth, the FCA will enable a new innovative market for private companies to improve their ability to grow and scale up. The Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System, also known as PISCES, will offer investors greater access to investment opportunities in private companies.

To encourage innovation, the FCA's AI Lab will work with firms to deepen understanding and support the use of AI solutions to drive growth and competitiveness in financial markets.

The regulator will also let more firms know it is 'minded to approve' applications for authorisation when it thinks they can meet required standards. This will allow firms to seek investment with confidence that they can secure regulated status.

A smarter regulator, supporting growth, helping consumers and fighting financial crime

To help consumers navigate their financial lives, the FCA will create a new regulatory framework, so people have access to the help, guidance and advice they need, to make informed decisions, at a cost they can afford.

Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) products will also be brought under the FCA's regulatory regime. This will help ensure that those who find BNPL helpful can still benefit from it, firms can innovate and grow, and consumers are appropriately protected.

As part of fighting financial crime and working smarter, the FCA will build a new data-led detection capability to increase identification of financial crime and take action to tackle it.

The FCA has also published the consultation on its fees and levies for the year ahead. It is proposing to increase minimum and flat rate fees, as well as application fees, by 2.5% in line with the increase in ongoing regulatory activities.

Notes to Editors