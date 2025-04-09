Financial Conduct Authority
|Printable version
Support for innovative products and new firms part of new FCA work programme
In the first year of its new strategy, the FCA will be a smarter regulator, support growth, help consumers and fight crime.
The FCA will make it easier for firms to test innovative products and support new firms applying for regulatory approval as part of its work programme for 2025-2026.
Every firm that uses the FCA's Regulatory Sandbox to safely test innovative products will be provided with an authorisation case officer from the start. This will help the right firms get authorised and bring innovative products and services to market faster. Since it was introduced in 2016, 195 firms serving UK consumers have been accepted into the FCA’s regulatory sandbox.
The FCA's pre-application support service, which provides extra support for firms seeking regulatory approval, is also now extended to all wholesale, payments, and cryptoasset firms. This will encourage firms in these sectors to set up in the UK to fuel growth, exports and job creation, while maintaining standards. In the last year alone, the FCA has supported 80 wholesale firms via pre-application meetings.
Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, yesterday said:
“We're committed to being a smarter regulator - one that supports growth, helps consumers and fights crime. Our annual work programme details what we will deliver to achieve these goals. And today, we’re setting out how we’ll go further to help firms that want to join our markets with greater support for the application process and to test innovative products.”
Making it easier for firms to innovate and grow
To spearhead growth, the FCA will enable a new innovative market for private companies to improve their ability to grow and scale up. The Private Intermittent Securities and Capital Exchange System, also known as PISCES, will offer investors greater access to investment opportunities in private companies.
To encourage innovation, the FCA's AI Lab will work with firms to deepen understanding and support the use of AI solutions to drive growth and competitiveness in financial markets.
The regulator will also let more firms know it is 'minded to approve' applications for authorisation when it thinks they can meet required standards. This will allow firms to seek investment with confidence that they can secure regulated status.
A smarter regulator, supporting growth, helping consumers and fighting financial crime
To help consumers navigate their financial lives, the FCA will create a new regulatory framework, so people have access to the help, guidance and advice they need, to make informed decisions, at a cost they can afford.
Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL) products will also be brought under the FCA's regulatory regime. This will help ensure that those who find BNPL helpful can still benefit from it, firms can innovate and grow, and consumers are appropriately protected.
As part of fighting financial crime and working smarter, the FCA will build a new data-led detection capability to increase identification of financial crime and take action to tackle it.
The FCA has also published the consultation on its fees and levies for the year ahead. It is proposing to increase minimum and flat rate fees, as well as application fees, by 2.5% in line with the increase in ongoing regulatory activities.
Notes to Editors
- Read the FCA Annual Work Programme 2025/26
- Read the FCA Fees and Levies Consultation Paper
- Read the FCA's 5-year strategy
Original article link: https://www.fca.org.uk/news/press-releases/support-innovative-products-new-firms-part-new-work-programme
Latest News from
Financial Conduct Authority
Rules for investment managers to be reformed to support growth08/04/2025 10:25:00
The FCA is proposing reforms to its regime for alternative asset managers, to make it easier for firms to enter the market, grow, compete and innovate.
FCA launches 5-year strategy to support growth and improve lives26/03/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has launched a new 5-year strategy to deepen trust, rebalance risk, support growth and improve lives.
FCA to scrutinise whether pure protection market provides fair value to consumers25/03/2025 10:25:00
The FCA has launched a market study into how well the distribution of pure protection insurance products – which support families with financial commitments if someone becomes critically ill or dies – is working for consumers.
FCA to scrutinise whether pure protection market provides fair value to consumers21/03/2025 16:15:00
The FCA has launched a market study into how well the distribution of pure protection insurance products – which support families with financial commitments if someone becomes critically ill or dies – is working for consumers.
First FCA enforcement action and fine against a Recognised Investment Exchange21/03/2025 11:15:00
The FCA has fined the London Metal Exchange (LME) £9.2 million for failing to ensure its systems and controls were adequate to deal with severe market stress.
FCA decides to fine and ban Robin Crispin Odey19/03/2025 10:25:00
Mr Odey has referred his Decision Notice to the Upper Tribunal where he and the FCA will present their cases.
FCA responds to final report into Safe Hands complaints12/03/2025 14:25:00
We continue to have the utmost sympathy for the people who have lost money because of Safe Hands.
Our position on sustainability regulations and UK defence12/03/2025 13:25:00
Our sustainability rules do not prevent investment in or finance for defence companies.