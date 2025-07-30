Scottish Government
Support for integration service for refugees and people seeking asylum
Investment to help people settle in our communities.
A service to help refugees and people seeking asylum integrate into their local areas is being supported with £8 million in funding over the next two and a half years.
Delivered by the Scottish Refugee Council, the Scotland-wide integration support service will provide advice, information and resources to help people fleeing war and persecution settle into their new home.
This will build on the success of the previous grant-funded Refugee Support Service for 2024/25 which supported more than 10,000 people from 113 countries to rebuild their lives here.
The new multi-year funded contract will run until March 2028 with an option to extend for a further two years, enabling more people to be supported.
Equalities Minister Kaukab Stewart said:
“Our Programme for Government commits to a multi-year funded service so refugees and people seeking asylum can access the support they need, when they need it.
“Refugees and people seeking asylum are welcome in Scotland and this service will support them to start rebuilding their lives here.
“The Scottish Refugee Council has already provided incredible support to refugees and people seeking asylum to help them work, study and live in Scotland. I’m very pleased that these efforts can continue through the service we’re funding.”
Scottish Refugee Council chief executive Sabir Zazai said:
“We’re delighted that our approach to building a better future with refugees in Scotland has been recognised with this investment, which will enable us to continue reaching those who need our help, wherever in Scotland they are based.
“Last year, we worked with people seeking safety in 30 of Scotland’s 32 local authorities and connected hundreds of communities across the country, helping them work together to support and welcome New Scots.
“We’re looking forward to building on this work and reaching even more people seeking refugee protection in Scotland, providing them with essential information, multilingual advice and practical support.”
