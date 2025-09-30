Support for oil and gas workers

Extra funding for the Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund.

An additional 100 offshore oil and gas workers will be able to access tailored support to help them transition into the sustainable energy sector – following a £450,000 increase in Scottish Government funding.

The funding has been awarded to the Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund, a joint Scottish Government and UK Government initiative, in response to demand from oil and gas workers. It means that over this financial year, at least 300 oil and gas workers in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire will be able to access careers advice and funding for training to move into sustainable energy roles.

More than £120 million has already been invested by the Scottish Government in the North East through the Just Transition Fund and the Energy Transition Fund to support the region’s transition to net zero. This funding has helped create green jobs, support innovation, and secured the highly skilled workforce of the future.

The funding comes as the First Minister opened Scotland’s largest energy transition skills hub in Aberdeen, which will support 1000 people from the North East and beyond into roles in sustainable energy.

Energy Secretary Gillian Martin yesterday said:

“Today marks the beginning of Scotland’s Climate Week, which gives us a chance to recognise how the skills, experience and expertise of Scotland’s valued oil and gas workers are essential to delivering a fair and managed energy transition. “This additional funding to the Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund will support more offshore workers to take on different roles across the sustainable energy sector. “The North East has long been a titan in the oil and gas industry and it is only right we support the talented and skilled workforce to move into new roles in the evolving sustainable energy sector.”

Background

The pilot phase of the Fund is aimed at individuals who either live or work in Aberdeen City or Aberdeenshire, and are currently working (or have worked in the last two years) in the oil and gas industry. The Scottish and UK Governments are considering extending the Oil and Gas Transition Training Fund beyond its current pilot phase