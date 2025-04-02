Support for people in priority groups to buy a house

Home ownership scheme reopens.

A scheme to help people in priority groups buy a home on the open market has reopened for applications.

The Open Market Shared Equity Scheme will be available to people across Scotland who can’t afford the full price of a home from groups which include social renters, disabled people, people aged 60 and over, members of the armed forces and veterans.

Applicants can apply for between 60% and 90% of the property’s value without having to purchase it in full, with the Scottish Government owning the remaining share.

Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:

“The cost of living crisis, high energy prices, inflation and interest rates make it increasingly difficult for some people to buy their own home. “We want to give people in the priority groups the same opportunity as other buyers to own their home and I would encourage anyone looking to buy a home to apply to the scheme. “Giving more people the chance to buy an affordable home also plays a crucial role in reducing homelessness and eradicating child poverty in Scotland.”

Background

Applications to the Open Market Shared Equity Scheme can be made on the Link Housing website.