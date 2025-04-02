Scottish Government
|Printable version
Support for people in priority groups to buy a house
Home ownership scheme reopens.
A scheme to help people in priority groups buy a home on the open market has reopened for applications.
The Open Market Shared Equity Scheme will be available to people across Scotland who can’t afford the full price of a home from groups which include social renters, disabled people, people aged 60 and over, members of the armed forces and veterans.
Applicants can apply for between 60% and 90% of the property’s value without having to purchase it in full, with the Scottish Government owning the remaining share.
Social Justice Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville yesterday said:
“The cost of living crisis, high energy prices, inflation and interest rates make it increasingly difficult for some people to buy their own home.
“We want to give people in the priority groups the same opportunity as other buyers to own their home and I would encourage anyone looking to buy a home to apply to the scheme.
“Giving more people the chance to buy an affordable home also plays a crucial role in reducing homelessness and eradicating child poverty in Scotland.”
Background
Applications to the Open Market Shared Equity Scheme can be made on the Link Housing website.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/support-for-people-in-priority-groups-to-buy-a-house/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
First Minister leads tributes to Christina McKelvie02/04/2025 16:10:00
Parliament endorses Motion of Condolence.
Change to earnings limit for carers02/04/2025 13:15:00
More unpaid carers set to benefit from Carer Support Payment.
The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020 Review: Survey report02/04/2025 11:05:00
This report outlines the findings of a survey we carried out as part of a review of The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Act 2020, which made a number of amendments to animal welfare, animal health and wildlife legislation.
Promoting local produce01/04/2025 15:05:00
Encouraging small businesses to thrive and foster collaboration amongst producers and food groups to promote local produce.
Strengthening Scotland’s NHS01/04/2025 13:05:00
Health Secretary Neil Gray has set out how the Scottish Government plans to improve access to treatment, reduce waiting times and shift the balance of care from hospitals to primary care through the publication of the Operational Improvement Plan.
Towards a Scottish Minimum Digital Living Standard: Interim Report01/04/2025 12:05:00
This interim report explores the use of a Minimum Digital Living Standard (MDLS) for Scotland and builds upon earlier UK-wide and Welsh MDLS studies, which delved into what households with children require to fully participate in today’s digital world.
New Scottish benefit to replace DLA01/04/2025 10:05:00
Work underway to move the benefits of over 66,000 people by end of year.
A new code for Scotland’s pubs and bars31/03/2025 15:05:00
New measures have come into force to give Scotland’s tied pub tenants more rights and greater protection.
The Scottish Government Procurement Strategy April 2025 – March 202831/03/2025 13:05:00
The Scottish Government's procurement strategy describes how we plan to carry out our regulated procurements for the next three years.