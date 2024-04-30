Support for people injured at work

Ensuring industrial injuries benefit meets people’s needs.

A consultation on replacing the UK Government’s Industrial Injuries Scheme in Scotland has been launched.

Views are sought on how the Scottish Government’s planned Employment Injury Assistance should be delivered and on the next steps for introducing this benefit.

The consultation is the first step in considering how the replacement benefit can better meet the needs of the modern workforce and be more reflective of occupational health and employment.

Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“The Industrial Injuries Scheme was introduced in 1948 and it does not account for many of the injuries and diseases common in the modern workforce. “We know that the outdated eligibility criteria for the Industrial Injuries Scheme does not account for the injuries and illnesses that are most likely to affect people today. This is especially true for women, young people, and people from an ethnic minority group. “We want to hear a broad range of views on the approach we should take to delivering Employment Injury Assistance, and I would encourage individuals and stakeholders to respond to our consultation.”

Background

The consultation will run for 8 weeks and will close on 24 June 2024.