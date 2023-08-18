Support for Scotland’s museums

£500,000 fund towards capital costs and resilience.

In recognition of the important contribution museums make to our communities, the sector is to benefit from a new fund for crucial repair and maintenance work.

The Scottish Government is to give an additional £500,000 to Museums Galleries Scotland to enable organisations across the country to reduce their running costs and increase resilience.

Culture Minister Christina McKelvie said:

“Given the current cost of living challenges and their impact on the ability of museums to run their services for the public, this £500,000 in funding will enable the museum sector to be more energy efficient. In particular the fund will prioritise projects that will directly reduce carbon use or have a positive environmental impact. “As well as encouraging the sector to be more sustainable, the aims of the fund align with our national priorities and will contribute to Scotland’s target of net zero emissions by 2045.”

CEO of Museums Galleries Scotland Lucy Casot said: