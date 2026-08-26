Support for Scottish Traditional Music

Next steps announced for National Performing Company.

A new National Performing Company will be set up to champion Scotland’s traditional music sector.

A public consultation has now been launched seeking views on how such a flagship organisation will raise the profile of Scottish folk music around the world.

Early feedback is being sought from the traditional music community and wider audiences to understand priorities for future support of the sector and what a national performing company might look like.

First Minister John Swinney held a reception for the trad music sector at Bute House this week and attended the Sound of Scotland folk music showcase at Edinburgh’s Queen’s Hall. The Scottish Government has also launched an online survey to gather views and Culture Secretary Mairi McAllan will chair a roundtable with leaders in trad music.

A National Performing Company for traditional music will be the sixth to be formed in Scotland, joining the National Theatre of Scotland, Scottish Opera, Scottish Ballet, the Royal Scottish National Orchestra and the Scottish Chamber Orchestra.

The First Minister said:

“Traditional Scottish music has a unique, rich sound reflecting our history and regional diversity. It connects our past to our present and is loved across Scotland and around the world. “That is why I pledged that in the first 100 days of this government we would make progress on forming a National Performing Company to protect the legacy of trad music and help it to thrive. Giving it the same platform to other performing arts will support established and emerging talents to grow. “If you are a local performer, group or organisation from anywhere in Scotland, please let us know how this can work best for you, representing and supporting traditional music.”

Background

According to a VisitScotland survey in 2024, almost four in five Scots (79%) said Scottish traditional music gave them a sense of cultural connection, while 88% believed it is important that it is preserved for future generations. Music businesses in Scotland reported a turnover of £27.4 million in 2023.

The consultation on a National Performing Company for Traditional Music is available to complete online.