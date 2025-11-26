Support for sexual violence survivors to start healing

Survivors of sexual violence across Wales will be able to access specialist counselling and emotional support more quickly, thanks to a new £2.4 million Welsh Government investment, announced yesterday on White Ribbon Day.

The investment will ensure that by next March, those who need specialist counselling and emotional support will have begun their recovery journey with their first therapy session.

Funding will go to New Pathways, Stepping Stones, Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre North Wales and Cyfannol Women’s Aid. The additional support will allow these organisations to offer more appointments, recruit specialist counsellors and provide timely, trauma-informed care for survivors across Wales.

Sexual violence therapeutic services play an essential role in helping people recover from the lasting impact of sexual violence, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. They give survivors a safe and supportive space to process trauma, rebuild confidence and regain a sense of control over their lives. These services also reduce isolation, promote healing and encourage survivors to come forward for support and justice.

The extra funding announced yesterday will ensure that all victims in Wales can get the support they need, with services that are properly funded, high quality, and tailored to each person’s circumstances.

Jackie Stamp, CEO at New Pathways, has welcomed the funding. She said:

The funding announced today will make a significant difference to the lives of people of all ages affected by sexual violence in Wales. Many of our clients are highly traumatised by their experiences, and providing access to specialist therapy services as soon as possible is essential to aid their recovery. This money will enable specialist sexual violence services like ours to recruit and train more counsellors to meet the current high demand for our services, and in doing so it will change many peoples’ lives.

Jane Hutt, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice said: