Welsh Government
|Printable version
Support for sexual violence survivors to start healing
Survivors of sexual violence across Wales will be able to access specialist counselling and emotional support more quickly, thanks to a new £2.4 million Welsh Government investment, announced yesterday on White Ribbon Day.
The investment will ensure that by next March, those who need specialist counselling and emotional support will have begun their recovery journey with their first therapy session.
Funding will go to New Pathways, Stepping Stones, Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Centre North Wales and Cyfannol Women’s Aid. The additional support will allow these organisations to offer more appointments, recruit specialist counsellors and provide timely, trauma-informed care for survivors across Wales.
Sexual violence therapeutic services play an essential role in helping people recover from the lasting impact of sexual violence, including anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. They give survivors a safe and supportive space to process trauma, rebuild confidence and regain a sense of control over their lives. These services also reduce isolation, promote healing and encourage survivors to come forward for support and justice.
The extra funding announced yesterday will ensure that all victims in Wales can get the support they need, with services that are properly funded, high quality, and tailored to each person’s circumstances.
Jackie Stamp, CEO at New Pathways, has welcomed the funding. She said:
The funding announced today will make a significant difference to the lives of people of all ages affected by sexual violence in Wales. Many of our clients are highly traumatised by their experiences, and providing access to specialist therapy services as soon as possible is essential to aid their recovery. This money will enable specialist sexual violence services like ours to recruit and train more counsellors to meet the current high demand for our services, and in doing so it will change many peoples’ lives.
Jane Hutt, the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice said:
There is no place for harassment, abuse or violence in our society. Ten years on from our landmark Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence Act 2015, we focus on making Wales the safest place to be a woman or a girl.
However, we know that sexual violence is the reality for too many women, men and children in Wales, and that it has a long-lasting impact. I want to do all I can to ensure they can access the right support as quickly as possible so they can begin their recovery journey without delay.
We are proud to work alongside dedicated specialist organisations, the police and wider public services to prevent abuse, tackle perpetration and make sure that everyone affected by sexual violence can access the support they need, when they need it.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/support-sexual-violence-survivors-start-healing
Latest News from
Welsh Government
National Forest for Wales grows to over 90,000 hectares26/11/2025 09:05:00
The National Forest for Wales now covers the equivalent of over 90,000 rugby pitches thanks to a network of woodland sites across Wales.
WorldSkills UK national finals start tomorrow in Wales25/11/2025 16:05:00
Wales welcomes UK’s finest talent as it hosts the WorldSkills UK national finals, starting tomorrow, for the first time.
£6.4 billion to deliver key services in Wales25/11/2025 14:05:00
The Cabinet Secretary for Housing and Local Government, Jayne Bryant, yesterday announced that local authorities will next year receive £6.4 billion from the Welsh Government to spend on delivering key services.
Building the future to protect its past, Wales invests in next generation of stonemasons25/11/2025 13:18:00
The Welsh Government's historic environment service, Cadw, is searching for three new trainee stonemasons to join and train alongside its team of professional stonemasons.
Caerphilly school shows impact of targeted attendance support25/11/2025 12:33:00
Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili consistently achieves an attendance rate above the national average for Wales and, in September 2025, achieved an attendance rate of 98.2%.
Deputy First Minister announces £3m organic farming support at Winter Fair25/11/2025 11:05:00
Organic farmers across Wales could benefit from £3 million in support payments during 2026-27, the Deputy First Minister will announce at the Hybu Cig Cymru reception at the Winter Fair.
Wales attracts £4.6bn of global inward investment in the last year25/11/2025 09:05:00
As more than 300 senior industry and business leaders prepare to gather in Newport to explore exciting investment opportunities across Wales, it has been revealed the country has attracted £4.6bn of inward investment in the last year.
‘Substantial progress’ seen in Cwmtillery one year since landslip24/11/2025 14:05:00
The Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, has returned to Cwmtillery, one year since a significant landslip at a disused coal tip during Storm Bert in November 2024.
Celebrating a decade of supporting learners to reach their star potential24/11/2025 11:20:00
The Seren Academy, which supports the brightest learners to have the ambition, capability and the curiosity, to fulfil their potential, has turned ten years old.