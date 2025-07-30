Scottish Government
Support for South of Scotland start-ups
Programme extended as Pathways Fund reopens.
A programme helping people in the South of Scotland turn their business idea into a reality is getting underway for a second year following a successful initial pilot period.
The South of Scotland Enterprise Pathways Pre-Start programme provided specialist coaching to 269 existing or prospective business founders across the region in 2024-25 to help kick-start their business ideas and build business confidence.
Grants of up to £1,000 awarded to 391 people to help explore or start their business.
The pilot programme will receive a further £1.5 million of Scottish Government funding to continue throughout 2025-26 as part of a £6 million investment focussed on supporting women and other under-represented groups at the start of their entrepreneurial journey.
It coincides with the launch of a new £1 million round of the Pathways Pre-Start Fund which provides support, mentoring and advice services for people setting up or growing a company.
This year’s Fund will be delivered by Inspirent, with a new digitised application process, enabling faster funding decisions.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:
“A successful, vibrant economy needs high-growth, innovative start-up businesses and that in turn is reliant on supporting and nurturing business talent – talent which I know lies in every corner of our country.
“I am determined to break down any and all barriers for any business-minded person who wants to start or develop their business idea or company, and this incredibly successful Pathways pilot run by South of Scotland Enterprise has illustrated how effective pre-start intervention can be.
“Three in four of those who accessed the programme’s coaching services said that the things that previously held them back from starting a business were no longer barriers. This is a powerful illustration of the pilot’s success and I am delighted to support its continuation for a further year as part of our commitment to deliver the recommendations of the Pathways report and tackle under-representation in business.”
Chief Executive of South of Scotland Enterprise Jane Morrison-Ross said:
“The goal of Pathways was to support the ambitions of new and under-represented founders across the South of Scotland, by reaching people with fantastic ideas but who did not think of themselves as entrepreneurs.
“We worked with 269 women and people from other under-represented groups to create over 100 new, innovative businesses.
“With the support of the Scottish Government, we will now take this further, unlocking the fantastic potential in the South, breaking more barriers to growth and unleashing the power of the rural economy.”
Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart said:
“I’m pleased to see the continuation of the successful South of Scotland Pre-Start pilot and the opening of a new round of the Pathways Fund. This next phase of work builds on the momentum in implementing the recommendations of the Pathways report.
“These programmes will support more new and early stage entrepreneurs and have a lasting impact on participants, closing gaps in entrepreneurial participation.”
Background
Applications to the Pathways Pre-Start Fund are open until 18 August. Information webinars about the Fund are being hosted by Inspirent on the 5 and 12 August. Registration is available via the website.
SOSE's evaluation of the 2024-25 pilot.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/support-for-south-of-scotland-start-ups/
