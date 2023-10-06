Support for those who need it most this winter with a £4.5 million National Lottery boost to Welsh communities.

This month 107 community groups celebrated receiving a share of £4,543,379. With the cost of living and the impact of the pandemic still felt by many, community groups are coming together to support their communities, thanks to National Lottery players.

Some of the community groups celebrating their awards this month

With support from a £230,396 National lottery grant, over the next three years Hourglass's Safer Ageing programme will support older people in Wales who are victims of financial abuse. This is where someone in a position of trust interferes in an older person’s ability to acquire, use or maintain their finances.

Hourglass want to reduce the number of future victims by raising awareness, prevention work and ensuring vulnerable people are connected with relevant organisations and agencies. The grant will help older people in Wales to feel more independent, confident and knowledgeable about protecting their finances.

Richard Robinson, CEO of Hourglass celebrated the funding saying: “We are delighted to have been awarded funding from The National Lottery Community Fund for our Community Response hub in Wales, focused on economic abuse. Economic abuse is by far the most common form of abuse that we encounter through our 24/7 helpline and this hub will directly address this worrying trend through education, early-intervention, recovery from abuse and more. This hub is a significant step for the charity’s activities in Wales and we would like to thank everyone involved in The National Lottery Community Fund for ensuring that these services continue to make a difference to those in need.”

Over the next three years, Mothers Matter C.I.C will use a £279,158 grant to build on the organisation’s current service. The group will support soon to be and new mums. Mental health and wellbeing support will be offered to women and their families from across RCT and Bridgend, including counselling, wellbeing and the chance to join social groups.

Katy Thomas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Mothers Matter C.I.C said: “We want to take this moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support of our community, home-support programme. Your funding has been nothing short of extraordinary, and a beacon of hope during these trying times. Thanks to your contribution, we've been able to take a significant step forward in enhancing our services. The ability to bring on board additional staff members has not only allowed us to meet the growing need and demand of our community, but also has enabled us to offer support without charging our community members during this time of crisis.”



Over the next three years, Pembrokeshire Young Onset Dementiawill use a £73,523 grant to create a bespoke bilingual, affordable day service for those under the age of 65 who are experiencing early onset dementia. The service will enable them to meet others in a similar situation, access peer support and increase their self-confidence, self-esteem, independence, improving their mental and physical wellbeing.

Gill Leese, whose husband has young onset dementia explained what the funding would mean to their family:

“When my husband was diagnosed with young onset dementia there were no services that catered for the needs of younger people with dementia. He often told me everything is for older people! Wouldn’t it be wonderful if there was something for younger people, like me, something social, stimulating and age appropriate? With this funding any person living with young onset dementia in Pembrokeshire will be able to access a bespoke service. This funding will enable Andrew’s dream to come true.”

In the Vale of Glamorgan, singing community group With Music in Mind C.I.C. will use a £10,000 grant to create a multi-agency hub serving older people especially those with dementia or living in rural locations, to improve their wellbeing, and to reduce loneliness and isolation. The purpose of the hub will be to provide integrated support from multiple services including signposting, digital support, counselling, community activities and social groups.

Chloe Buttery, Support Worker at With Music in Mind said:

"With Music In Mind is a joyful organisation to be a part of, and it has been a pleasure to witness the benefits of singing and the friendship groups that have formed within our little community. It has been a lifeline for many isolated older people across the Vale of Glamorgan, especially following the impact of the pandemic. We are very grateful that The National Lottery Community Fund are supporting us to expand to Bridgend, so that we can reach even more members of our community."

John Rose, Wales Director at The National Lottery Community Fund, celebrated all the organisations saying:

“Projects like these are so vital to communities. The Fund is dedicated to supporting projects that bring people together to support their communities, create stronger social connections and help develop new skills. National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes like these throughout the UK”