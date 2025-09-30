Scottish Government
Support for transgender young people
Guidance for schools updated.
Guidance to help schools support transgender children and young people has been updated.
The refreshed guidance takes account of recent court decisions while also providing greater clarity for schools on provision of toilet facilities and support for pupils.
Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth yesterday said:
“The Scottish Government has made clear it accepts the Supreme Court ruling and since April has been taking forward the detailed work that is necessary as a consequence of the ruling. That work is ongoing.
“The rights of all children and young people must be respected in our schools. We have brought forward updates to guidance to provide clarity and confidence to teachers and staff as they work to support the mental, physical and emotional health of transgender young people in our schools following recent significant legal and policy developments.”
Background
Supporting Transgender Children and Young People: Guidance for schools.
The Education Secretary met with COSLA, ADES, and teaching unions throughout the summer as part of engagement on supporting transgender young people in schools.
Equality Impact Assessments and Child Rights and Wellbeing Impact Assessments have been completed and will be published in due course.
Councils have statutory responsibility for the school estate, including provision of toilet and changing facilities.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/support-for-transgender-young-people/
