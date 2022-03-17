Support for Ukrainians

Funding announced for advice services.

Organisations that will provide advice, support and information services for Ukrainian people and their families are to receive Scottish Government funding as part of Scotland’s response to those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has visited the headquarters of the Scottish Refugee Council (SRC) to learn about the vital work they are doing to help individuals arriving from Ukraine, and to announce more than £1 million of funding to allow them to recruit additional staff ahead of an increase in requests for support.

Ukraine Advice Scotland, run by Scottish charity JustRight Scotland, will also receive funding from the Scottish Government to provide financial stability for the project, which provides free and confidential legal advice to those displaced by the war in Ukraine.

This funding will ensure the organisation can increase their support for legal work, as well as interpretation for advice calls, and translation of online information.

Following the visit to the SRC, where the First Minister met Ukrainian nationals and saw an advice phone line in action, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said:

“Nearly three million people have now fled the war in Ukraine, the biggest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

“Scotland is ready to play its part to offer safety and sanctuary to those forced to leave their homes because of Russia’s brutal invasion, and it is heartening to see preparations for increased support, advice and information already being put in place.

“We are determined to do everything in our power to give them the warmest welcome possible when people so start to arrive and we will need organisations like SRC and JustRight Scotland, as well as the support of the people of Scotland, to do just that.”

Sabir Zazai, Chief Executive of Scottish Refugee Council, said:

“People fleeing the war in Ukraine will need advice and support to help them find their feet and settle into life in Scotland.

“We’ll provide practical, one-to-one support to new arrivals and their families, helping with everything from registering with a GP, to sourcing school uniforms and applying for jobs.

“No matter which part of the world people are from or which conflict they are fleeing, our advisors work with people in an empowering, trauma-informed way to build the foundations of a safe life here in Scotland.”

Kirsty Thomson, Managing Director of JustRight Scotland, said: “In this extraordinary time, we welcome the commitment from the Scottish Government to fund Ukraine Advice Scotland which will support Ukrainian people who are seeking safety in Scotland.

“This vital, free and confidential service will provide high-quality initial legal assistance to address needs and protect fundamental rights as well as linking into other legal and support networks that have been established by our partners.”

Background

The Scottish Government will support Ukraine Advice Scotland with a grant of £36,000. Ukraine Advice Scotland will be offering free, confidential legal advice to Ukrainians and their family members who are seeking safety in Scotland. Those who need help can contact qualified legal advisors by email: ukraine@justrightscotland.org.uk or call the free legal helpline at 0800 995 6045

Scottish Refugee Council is an independent charity dedicated to supporting people fleeing war and human rights abuses and in need of refugee protection.

The charity provides advice, support and a listening ear to people who have recently arrived in Scotland online at www.scottishrefugeecouncil.org.uk and via a free helpline on 0808 196 7274.