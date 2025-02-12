Department for Transport
|Printable version
Support for Ukrainians continues as government extends driving licence and vehicle exemptions
Ukrainian licence holders will be able to drive on Great Britain's roads for up to 4.5 years from when they arrive in the UK.
- rules to allow Ukrainians to drive in the UK using their Ukrainian license extended
- Ukrainians will also remain exempt from registering and paying vehicle excise duty in the UK on Ukrainian-registered vehicles
- additional support comes as UK and Ukraine sign historic 100-year partnership to bolster maritime security and deepen trade ties
Ukrainian nationals who have fled Russia’s illegal invasion will continue being able to drive, as the government extends rules to support them.
The Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, has announced an 18-month extension for Ukrainian licence holders, allowing them to drive mopeds, motorcycles and cars – meaning these motorists will be able to drive on Great Britain’s roads for up to 4.5 years from arriving here in the UK.
In addition, certain Ukrainians on visa schemes will be exempt for a further 18 months from registering their vehicles or paying vehicle excise duty (VED) for their Ukrainian-registered vehicles in the UK. This reduces financial pressure and avoids unnecessary costs and complications.
Future of Roads Minister, Lilian Greenwood, yesterday said:
The government stands firmly with the people of Ukraine, and it’s important those in the UK who’ve fled Putin’s illegal invasion are able to get about with ease for work or education.
This may seem like a small thing, but I’m pleased our country is taking action to help make day-to-day life that little bit easier for those who have endured unimaginable hardship for 3 years now.
The UK and Ukraine have an unbreakable bond reflected through the recently announced 100 Year Partnership, which ensures closer communities are supported for generations to come.
These exemptions align with the launch of the Ukraine Permission Extension scheme, which enables certain Ukrainians to stay in the UK for a further 18 months from the end of their current permission. These measures will help avoid obstacles that may make it harder for Ukrainians to return home after the war to support reconstruction efforts.
The UK is steadfast in its commitment to supporting Ukraine, with £12.8 billion in humanitarian, economic and military support since the invasion started in February 2022. The Prime Minister committed £3 billion a year of military support for Ukraine for as long as it takes.
Roads media enquiries
Media enquiries 0300 7777 878
Switchboard 0300 330 3000
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/support-for-ukrainians-continues-as-government-extends-driving-licence-and-vehicle-exemptions
