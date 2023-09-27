Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Support for under-21s from Ukraine, Afghanistan & Hong Kong
Vulnerable young people and children from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong will receive vital mental health support through a new £2.5 million fund.
Vulnerable young people and children from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong, who have been forced to leave their own countries, will receive vital mental health support thanks to a new £2.5 million government fund.
Councils and voluntary organisations can bid for a share of funding from today (27 September), which will help thousands of children and young people access mental health support, counselling and therapy.
English language courses, employment training and support into higher education to help young people integrate better into their local communities are also included.
Minister for Housing and Communities Felicity Buchan, said:
It’s hard to imagine the trauma some young people will have experienced fleeing conflict, war or persecution in their home countries. This new £2.5 million fund will help those aged 21 and under get the specialist mental health support they need.
The UK has continued to show incredible support and generosity to those arriving on humanitarian and visa schemes – the dedication of sponsors and local councils is truly heart-warming.
This funding will help young people arriving better settle into their new communities, while retaining a connection to their own culture.
As well as the new £2.5 million fund, councils across the UK will receive continued funding to under 21-year-olds who have arrived through visa and humanitarian schemes. This includes young people in their second year on the Homes for Ukraine scheme, with the government already providing over £1.1billion in support since its launch.
This funding extension for councils allows under 21-year-olds from Ukraine, Afghanistan and Hong Kong to come safely to the UK without a parent or guardian and ensures safeguarding provisions remain in place.
Both sets of funding build on support for people arriving to the UK on humanitarian and visa schemes and is part of the government’s commitment to helping thousands more young people rebuild their lives in the UK.
The platform will be live for five weeks from 27 September, with applications closing on 1 November. To apply for funding visit: The Children and Young People’s Resettlement Fund: prospectus - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk)
Further information
- 100,000 children and young people from Afghanistan, Ukraine and Hong Kongers who settle in UK on a BN(O) visa are in scope for the funding and will need to be supported in different ways.
- Some may benefit from interventions supporting the retention of their cultural identity while others may benefit more from help to integrate them into their communities, or a mix of both.
-
Each bid will need to present evidence to demonstrate why there is a need to support the young people and children with the intervention before funds are awarded.
- More details can be found on the prospectus.
- An online event is being held at 1.30pm on 6 October to explain the competition and process for applying. To register please email CYPRFund@levellingup.gov.uk by 1.30pm 5 October.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/support-for-under-21s-from-ukraine-afghanistan-hong-kong
