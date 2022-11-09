Support for veteran medal replacements

Scheme launched as Veterans Secretary visits Falkland Islands for Remembrance.

A new fund has been launched for veterans to reclaim the cost of replacing permanently destroyed or stolen service medals.

Veterans Secretary Keith Brown announced the new scheme during a Parliamentary debate on Remembrance and support for the Veterans and Armed Forces Community.

Veterans' resident in Scotland will now be able to claim for the cost of replacement medals where they can show that it has been stolen or destroyed through an event such as a fire or flood. Previously veterans have had to pay the cost for replacement medals themselves.

Mr Brown also told MSPs that he will be visiting the Falkland Islands from 10 – 15 November to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands conflict.

The Veterans Secretary said the visit will provide an opportunity to highlight the strong cultural link between Scotland and the Falkland Islands community and recognise the brave efforts that the Armed Forces made to liberate the Islands in 1982.

Mr Brown said:

“I am delighted to announce this support for veterans, whose medals have been lost or stolen through no fault of their own.

“Many of our veterans still bear the physical and mental scars from conflicts and their medals are an important symbol of their courageous service. This scheme is part of a wide range of support provided to show our appreciation and ongoing support for veterans and their families.

He added:

“I am honoured to have been invited by the Falkland Islands Government to visit this month and participate in a series of commemorative events on Remembrance marking the 40th anniversary of the conflict.

“The visit will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to the heroism of those in the Task Force dispatched to free the Islands and hear from veterans of the Falklands War as well as members of the Armed Forces currently serving there. I am very much looking forward to learning more about the modern day Islands and the opportunities to strengthen our links.

“The Remembrance period serves a vital purpose in allowing everyone in Scotland a moment to pause, reflect and be thankful to those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms we enjoy today.”

Background

Veterans are eligible for their medals to be replaced if they are a Scottish resident, and can provide a copy of an insurance claim, or, where appropriate, a copy of the police report.

Veterans can apply for medal replacements through the Ministry of Defence Medal Office. If the Medal Office are satisfied applicants meet the above criteria, they will send a letter to successful applicants based in Scotland directing them, if needed, to support with the cost of the replacement medals.